Laytonville, CA

Laytonville Water Technician Inspects His 16th Dry Well of the Season and Advocates for the ‘Small is Beautiful’ Cannabis Referendum

By Matt LaFever
mendofever.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Jason and I’m a water technician in Laytonville. I sounded my 16th dry well in Laytonville so far this year. This one is different. Well depth = 200’ Location in the bottom of the valley. Uphill I can see 15 greenhouses clear as day. Two old ladies live at location with very low usage. Now they have to pay for and find ( good luck) a tank and booster system so they can get a city water delivery. It will cost $4000 for install with water costs for delivery $350-400. Hard for older ladies on a fixed income to produce, and I will be forced to work out a payment plan so they can have life’s most precious necessity. And we want to draw more? How….from where? This is truly a mess that will take 3-5 years of 60” of rain to mitigate. As far as the county’s direction for wrapping Phase 1 into Phase 3, the Supervisors should eat cake for not listening to the state…. But it will penalize Phase 1 applicants if Willits referendum succeeds. I strongly suggest voting for the Small is Beautiful referendum. It’s the best way forward, especially in this long-term drought.

Related
Mendocino County, CAmendofever.com

Fish and Wildlife Will Focus on Illegal Water Diversion During This Year’s Cannabis Enforcement Season

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), in conjunction with their state and county partners, are preparing for the 2021 cannabis enforcement season. As authorized by Fish & Game Code section 12029(opens in new tab), CDFW, in coordination with the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) and the state licensing authority, established a watershed enforcement program to address environmental violations associated with unlicensed cannabis cultivation.
Orland, CAactionnewsnow.com

Glenn County dry wells prompt water giveaway

ORLAND, Calif. - Dry grass is fueling these fires and the drought emergency is only getting worse. This drought emergency prompted a water giveaway in Orland, as more dry wells continue to be reported. "It's never gone dry in all the droughts we've had. So this year, you know it's...
Energy IndustryMountain Democrat

Now is the time to inspect your water well

California, like much of the West, is facing a year of extreme drought, which is causing some issues for residential water wells across the state. Water wells are a reliable, affordable and safe source of water for more than a million California residents and, when properly maintained, can provide clean water for over 20 years.
Agriculturemendofever.com

Citizens for Sustainable Agriculture Argue Against Cannabis Ordinance Referendums

Citizens for Sustainable Agriculture is a newly formed group of concerned citizens that includes legacy cultivators, processors, traditional farmers, environmentalists, winemakers, business owners, and non-profit leaders who share one objective: to protect the recently passed cannabis ordinance from referendum. We believe that the new ordinance provides needed environmental and neighborhood protections, as well as a viable future for local farms.
Mendocino County, CAThe Mendocino Voice

New cannabis farmers’ showcase kicks off July 10 in Laytonville

MENDOCINO Co., 7/6/21 — A new cannabis event is happening in Mendocino County this Saturday, showcasing the crops of over 15 local cannabis farmers at the “Mendocino County Producers’ Guild” event happening in Laytonville on July 10. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 44550 Willlis Ave. in downtown Laytonville, and customers (limited to 21+ years of age) will be able to meet local farmers and purchase up to an ounce of cannabis, as well as food, non-alcoholic beverages and other items — although cannabis is not permitted to be consumed on site.* The Ten Mile Creek Watershed Council will receive 10% of all sales from the market.
Energy Industrysanbenito.com

Letter to the editor: Inspect wells during drought

California, like much of the West, is facing a year of extreme drought which is causing some issues for residential water wells across the state. Water wells are a reliable, affordable, and safe source of water for over a million California residents and when properly maintained can provide clean water for over 20 years.
Pasquotank County, NCpasquotankcountync.org

Water System Technician

The Pasquotank County Water Department is seeking applicants for the position of Water System Technician. · Hours are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday. · Qualifications: Must be 18 years of age, valid driver’s license, operate a farm tractor, drive straight shift vehicle, and must have transportation. High School Diploma or GED required.
Mendocino County, CAmendofever.com

Three Cannabis Grows Busted in North County with 12,600 Plants Eradicated and Over One Ton of Processed Cannabis

On July 9, 2021, wildlife officers with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife (CDFW) served three search warrants in the Laytonville and Willits area. Support was provided by a CDFW Environmental Scientist, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the State Water Board, Mendocino County Code Enforcement and CALFire.
Sonoma County, CAMarin Independent Journal

SMART takes ownership of North Bay freight hauling

No longer is SMART just known as the Bay Area’s young commuter rail service in Marin and Sonoma counties. As of Monday, the agency is officially in the freight-hauling business. The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit district took ownership of North Bay freight operations from the Northwestern Pacific Railroad Co. this...
Mendocino County, CAmendofever.com

Cannabis Code Enforcement New: Grower Pays $100,000 in Fines for Illegal Cultivation

(UPDATE) In the third week of June of 2021, The Mendocino County Code Enforcement Division conducted an investigation regarding non-permitted commercial cannabis cultivation at the 3500 Block of Laytonville Dos Rios Road. The Code Enforcement investigation confirmed that commercial cannabis cultivation was occurring in non-permitted structures without a County Cultivation...
Maricopa County, AZgilaherald.com

Maricopa County group files referendum, and initiative to thwart cannabis cultivation in Graham County

SAFFORD – A Maricopa County group calling itself “Protect Graham County No to Drugs” is attempting to shut down upcoming cannabis cultivation in Graham County. One aspect – a proposed initiative – claims to benefit first responders and drug prevention when, in reality, it would do neither since tax money to be raised by the initiative would be nonexistent, according to cannabis producers.
Covelo, CAmendofever.com

Covelo Resident on Why Phase 3 is a Positive Step for Mendocino County Residents

What would be accomplished by a successful Phase 3 referendum? And how would that benefit the County of Mendocino and its residents? Yes we all would love to revert to the days gone by of simpler compassionate use regulation and zip ties if it were not for the well documented environmental destruction that resulted from weak and unorganized oversight that will be mitigated under Phase 3.
Mendocino County, CAThe Mendocino Voice

At least 5 attendees of Willits Frontier Days & 2 employees of Jensen’s Restaurant test positive for COVID

MENDOCINO Co., 7/9/20 — Mendocino Public Health has announced that at least five people who attended Willits Frontier Days festivities have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as two employees of Jensen’s Restaurant in Ukiah. To date, the total number of COVID-19 cases is 4,428. For information on where to receive COVID-19 testing in Mendocino County, please visit the county’s testing website at: https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-testing.

