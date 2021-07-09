Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Rangers, F Brett Howden agree to one-year deal

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40QuXv_0as85QdE00
Dec 28, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers forward Brett Howden (21) celebrates after scoring against Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

2021-07-09 15:24:49 GMT+00:00 - The New York Rangers and restricted free agent forward Brett Howden agreed to a one-year deal on Friday.

The team did not release financial details, but the New York Post reported it is worth $885,000.

Howden, 23, appeared in 42 games in 2020-21 and had seven points (one goal, six assists) and 11 penalty minutes. In 178 games with the Rangers (2018-21), he has posted 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists).

The Tampa Bay Lightning selected Howden with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft and traded him to the Rangers on Feb. 26, 2018, with Vladislav Namestnikov, Libor Hajek, Tampa Bay's first-round pick in 2018 and a conditional pick in 2019 for Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller.

(Field Level Media)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Vladislav Namestnikov
Person
Brett Howden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#15 24 49#The New York Rangers#The New York Post#Nhl Draft#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLBlueshirt Banter

2021 Report Card: Brett Howden

For the third year in a row, I’ve been given the task of grading Brett Howden’s play during a season. I highlighted the negatives of his rookie season, but also made note of some positive aspects for him to build on moving forward in order to become a more complete player. His sophomore year featured the same negatives without any of the positive notes, and I discussed that performance last year. Needing a strong performance in the final season of his entry level contract, Howden wasn’t quite able to do that.
NHLamericanpeoplenews.com

Re-signing Brett Howden opens expansion draft options for the Rangers

It wasn’t much of a surprise that the Rangers re-signed Brett Howden yesterday. Given how much he played the last three seasons as the 4C, re-signing him was inevitable. The timing of re-signing him is what matters here, as it opens expansion draft options for the Rangers with Howden, Colin Blackwell, Kevin Rooney, and Julien Gauthier.
NHLvegashockeynow.com

Golden Knights Trade #2: DeSimone & 4th to Rangers for Brett Howden

The Vegas Golden Knights opened up their trade season by moving Nick DeSimone, and the 2022 4th round pick they acquired from Winnipeg for New York Rangers center Brett Howden. It was the second trade for a center in about five minutes, as GM Kelly McCrimmon also spun fading prospect...
NHLsinbin.vegas

GOLDEN KNIGHTS ACQUIRE BRETT HOWDEN FOR 4TH ROUND PICK

In the second deal right before the Expansion Draft roster freeze the Golden Knights have acquired 23-year-old center, Brett Howden, from the New York Rangers in exchange for a 4th round pick in 2022 and Nick DeSimone. Howden is a former 1st round pick (2016, #27 overall) who is 6’3″...
NHLPosted by
The Spun

Hockey World Reacts To The Alexander Ovechkin News

The Seattle Kraken will get their chance to pluck players off of other NHL rosters in the league’s upcoming expansion draft later this week. However, each team has been given the chance to protect a handful of their current players that won’t be eligible to be selected by the new franchise.
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Hall Won't Be Back In Boston.

The Boston Bruins and forward Taylor Hall had a nice little run together after he was acquired at the trade deadline. Hall put up 8 goals and 14 points in 16 games during the regular season and added 3 goals and 5 points in 11 games during the playoff run.
NHLCBS Sports

Kings' Christian Wolanin: Signs one-year deal

Wolanin inked a one-year, two-way contract with Los Angeles on Tuesday. Thanks to a quirk in NHL rules, Wolanin would have been a Group VI unrestricted free agent had the Kings not locked him up, as he didn't play in enough games for Los Angeles to retain his restricted status. Now, however, that's off the table, as he'll return to Hollywood after appearing in three games for the Kings. Wolanin has showed nothing in the way of offense at the NHL level, but he did just put up six points in 10 games for the United States at the IIHF World Championship last month. If he can do anything like that next season in Los Angeles, he'd be a solid fantasy option, but for the time being, his NHL history suggests there are better choices available.
NHLBirmingham Star

Capitals re-sign F Beck Malenstyn to one-year deal

The Washington Capitals re-signed forward Beck Malenstyn on Thursday to a one-year, two-way contract with a $750,000 NHL cap hit for the 2021-22 season. The 23-year-old British Columbia native missed the entire 2020-21 season after undergoing surgery to repair his Achilles tendon. Malenstyn made his NHL debut with the Capitals...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Wild, Nick Bjugstad agree to one-year, $900K contract

The Minnesota Wild and forward Nick Bjugstad have agreed to a one-year, $900,000 contract for next season. The 28-year-old Bjugstad was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent later this month. Bjugstad had six goals and 17 points in 44 games this season. The signing comes less than a week...
NHLtheahl.com

Devils re-sign Wedgewood to one-year deal

The New Jersey Devils have re-signed goaltender Scott Wedgewood to a one-year, two-way contract. Wedgewood, posted a 3-8-3 record in 16 games played with New Jersey last season, with a 3.11 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage and two shutouts. He was the Devils’ 2021 nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, as selected by the New Jersey members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Nick Bjugstad agrees to one-year, $900,000 extension with Minnesota Wild

The local guy is staying with the Minnesota Wild. Nick Bjugstad, a Minneapolis native, signed a one-year extension with the franchise on Monday afternoon. The contract is valued at $900,000 as Bjugstad avoided being an unrestricted free agent this month. The former Minnesota Golden Gopher who can play both forward...
NHLYardbarker

Rangers Roundup: Adam Fox at Citi Field, 15th overall pick still in play, and more

The Rangers 23 year-old defenseman had quite a season, and was enjoying himself yesterday. Fox even signed a few baseballs for some fans. “It was surreal to find out I was nominated for the Norris Trophy let alone win it,” Fox said about winning the Norris. “Brian (Leetch) is an all-time Ranger, a Hall of Famer, his jersey is in the rafters, he’s won some Norris Trophies himself. So for him to present me the award is special.”
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Solidifying The Blueline

The Boston Bruins were uncharacteristically thin on serviceable defensemen this past season. With former captain, Zdeno Chara and power-play quarterback, Torey Krug both departing via free agency, in their wake, the burden of picking up the slack fell largely on young unproven players in Boston’s system, to varying degrees of success.
NHLBuffalo News

Sabres protect Rasmus Ristolainen, expose Will Borgen for expansion draft

Kevyn Adams did not make the job of an expansion general manager easier for his former teammate Ron Francis of the Seattle Kraken. Adams, amid his second offseason as GM of the Buffalo Sabres, included most of his high-upside, non-exempt players on the club’s protection list for the Seattle expansion draft.
NHLCBS Sports

Flames' Brett Ritchie: Snags one-year contract

Ritchie signed a one-year, $900,000 deal with the Flames on Thursday. Ritchie hasn't gotten close to replicating his 2016-17 numbers when he garnered 16 goals and 24 points in 78 games with the Stars. Since then, the 28-year-old winger has cracked the 10-point threshold just once, including managing a mere eight points in 32 games this year. The Ontario native shouldn't be expected to offer much more than mid-range fantasy value this year and figures to serve primarily in a bottom-six role.
NHLRealGM

Sharks Sign Josef Korenar To One-Year Deal

The San Jose Sharks have signed goaltender Josef Korenar to a one-year contract. San Jose, which has missed the playoffs the past two seasons, announced the deal on Tuesday.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Ristolainen, Borgen, Hyman, and the Arizona Coyotes

Paul Hamilton of WGR 550: It is clear that the Buffalo Sabres have overvalued the trade market for defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who may not even be protected by the Sabres for the expansion draft. If the Sabres decide to protect Ristolainen over Will Borgen, the Seattle Kraken would likely select...

Comments / 0

Community Policy