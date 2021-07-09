USMNT expect Gold Cup win despite picking young squad to compete with Mexico's stars

Mexico kicks off the defense of its Concacaf Gold Cup title on Saturday night when it faces Trinidad and Tobago in a 2021 Gold Cup group-stage opener at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Mexico beat the United States 1-0 in the final to win Concacaf's top competition in 2019. El Tri is the favorite to win the 2021 Gold Cup at +120, according to William Hill Sportsbook, followed by the USA at +138. Mexico is the world's 11th-ranked team and faces a Trinidad and Tobago squad that is No. 103 and needed eight rounds of penalties to beat French Guiana in a Tuesday qualifier to get here.