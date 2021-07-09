Interview With Zine Maker - Yumi Sakugawa

Yumi Sakugawa is a second-generation Japanese-Okinawan-American interdisciplinary artist, and the author of several published books including I Think I am in Friend-Love With You: Your Illustrated Guide to Becoming One With the Universe and The Little Book of Life Hacks. She has also been published in The New Yorker, Bitch, BuzzFeed, The Best American Non-Required Reading 2014, Dum Dum Zine, and other publications, and has exhibited multimedia works at the Japanese American National Museum, Peabody Essex Museum, and the Smithsonian Arts & Industries Building. She currently lives in Los Angeles.