Cranston, RI

Sophia Teves Handmade Jewelry Takes Expression and Confidence To The Next Step

By Edelinda Baptista
rimonthly.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many new businesses, the brainchild of twenty-year-old Sophia Teves was created just before the spark of the pandemic in February 2020. Deciding it would be her new hobby, she began making earrings while attending cosmetology school at Paul Mitchell The School Rhode Island in Cranston and working part-time at Sam’s Bakery in Fall River, Massachusetts. Her Instagram followers consisting of close friends and family were her main customers until the pandemic caused the shutdown of schools and several businesses. Looking on the bright side, Teves used this free time to expand her hobby into a business called Sophia Teves Handmade, which quickly became her escape from the world.

