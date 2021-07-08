Family Health Center on Virginia in McKinney expects 12K patients within next three years

A McKinney clinic set on reaching underserved residents has a bright prognosis. Family Health Center on Virginia, located at 1620 W. Virginia St., began seeing medical, dental and behavioral health patients at a new, specially designed office in May. In that time, Marketing and Outreach Consultant Valerie Lengel said reception has not only been steady but that she expects the clinic to reach 12,000 unique patients over the next three years.