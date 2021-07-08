Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckinney, TX

Family Health Center on Virginia in McKinney expects 12K patients within next three years

By Matt Payne
Posted by 
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A McKinney clinic set on reaching underserved residents has a bright prognosis. Family Health Center on Virginia, located at 1620 W. Virginia St., began seeing medical, dental and behavioral health patients at a new, specially designed office in May. In that time, Marketing and Outreach Consultant Valerie Lengel said reception has not only been steady but that she expects the clinic to reach 12,000 unique patients over the next three years.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
State
Virginia State
Mckinney, TX
Health
City
Mckinney, TX
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#12k#Medicare#Medicaid#Family Health Center#Chip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
Related
Plano, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

BeBalanced Hormone Weight Loss Center to hold grand opening for Plano location

BeBalanced Hormone Weight Loss Center plans to hold a grand opening Aug. 12 for its new location at 7130 Preston Road, Ste. 200, Plano. The grand opening celebration will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting, followed by a facility open house. BeBalanced is a women-focused weight-loss and wellness service that has more than 25 locations across the country. 214-501-4402. www.bebalancedcenters.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy