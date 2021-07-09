Cancel
Master Gardener: Proper planning produces perfect pot people post pandemic

By Cathy Guy
Houston Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of suffering has occurred in local gardens over the past year, from the pandemic to death and delayed growth from “Stormagedden.” In an effort to overcome the loss, the addition of Pot People can bring color and happiness to a sad and lifeless garden. To guarantee success, it is imperative that planning be implemented. Use of proper products can assure that your efforts will be successful.

