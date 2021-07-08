Cancel
Economy

6 steps to Digital Trust in Canadian Banking

CSO
 12 days ago

Digital Trust and Stewardship in the Canadian financial industry is heavily influenced by digital ID initiatives across the financial ecosystem, the Canadian Government’s Digital Charter and its Open Banking initiatives. Open Banking ID needs are a significant driver of digital trust initiatives. This comprehensive study from IDC looks at the...

www.csoonline.com

News Break
Economy
Country
Canada
pymnts

BlackLine, Kybria, Partner To Accelerate Bank Connectivity

Accounting automation software maker BlackLine said Tuesday (July 20) it is working with Kyriba, which provides cloud-based finance and IT solutions, to streamline digitization for chief financial officers and improve finance and treasury department collaboration. The two companies said in a news release that the partnership will let mutual customers...
Retailfinextra.com

Disrupting API integrations and pushing Financial Services hypergrowth with market networks

For the past twenty or so years, market networks have been one of the most disruptive and powerful wealth-creating engines in the global economy. The benefits of bringing together two sides of a fragmented market through a single platform with integrated workflow tools so they can transact more seamlessly are well established. Innovation flourishes, speed to market increases, new market players can quickly become ascendent and transaction velocity grows exponentially. So far, so good.
Economypymnts.com

Simplicity Is Key To Embedding Digital Transformation

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Dave Brune, president for the Americas at Cover Genius, discusses how embedded insurance has the power to revolutionize not only the insurance industry, but also those businesses that can harness the opportunity.
Personal Financefinextra.com

Cambridge Savings Bank launches digital-only subsidiary

Cambridge Savings Bank (CSB), a full-service mutual bank with a customer-first approach and more than $5 billion in assets, is pleased to announce the launch of Ivy Bank (Ivy), a digital-only division of CSB that offers user-friendly, high-interest rate products, exceptional digital experiences, and personalized service. Backed by CSB, an...
pymnts

Filling The Drayage Industry’s FinTech Innovation Gap

Despite an influx of FinTech innovation in logistics and trucking over recent years, the drayage space has largely been left out of the conversation of logistics and supply chain digitization. As a bit of a niche space within the broader trucking and logistics market, drayage involves a complex web of...
pymnts

FinTechs Expand The Value Prop Of Corporate Card Products

As B2B FinTechs and solution providers look to gain traction for their card products, they're finding new ways to expand the card's value proposition. Whether it's Square connecting business debit cards to its newly announced checking account service or CAARY combining corporate cards with business insurance, commercial card innovators want to entice new users and make them stick.
TechnologyItproportal

The quest for truly integrated digital services

In 2018 Chesterfield Borough Council embarked on an ambitious digital improvement program with the end goal of creating truly citizen-centric council services. Reflecting on the project, Digital Programme Manager, Rachel Felix explores how to deliver modern and efficient integrated digital services. When you first start out on a digital improvement...
Industryatlantanews.net

ExcalTech Ranked #50 On Channel Futures' MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List Of Global Managed Service Providers

ExcalTech Ranked #50 On Channel Futures' MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List Of Global Managed Service Providers. Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry's Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. JULY 8, 2021: ExcalTech has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021...
pymnts

APIs Unlock Financing For Underserved SMBs

Open banking-fueled FinTech solutions continue to explore more pain points to solve for businesses. This week’s look at the latest in Open Banking and bank-FinTech collaboration finds tools to connect small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to financing and ease integrated payments for third parties. Chase Collaborates With Tock On Restaurant...
Cell Phonessecurityboulevard.com

Building Digital Trust with Machine Identity Management

While digital transformation has been underway for many years now, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic made it an overnight business necessity. As organizations were forced to move their operations and workforces online, it became increasingly clear that the key to surviving and emerging stronger out of the crisis is to go digital. Soon, the “digitize or die” realization gave birth to a new momentum that powered digital innovation, helping organizations create unique customer experiences and unlock new growth opportunities. According to Mckinsey’s Global Survey of Executives, the COVID-19 crisis led to companies adopting digital or digitally enabled products by a whopping seven years in 2020, unlike anything the world has seen before. Today, from financial services to healthcare to power and utilities, organizations across the spectrum are aggressively digitizing their operations to meet evolving market and consumer expectations.
pymnts

Cloud Technology Drives Financial Institutions To Innovate Payments

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Mark Smith, head of payments for AWS, discusses how cloud technology has accelerated the commercialization of new platforms for payment acceptance and made the notion of “invisible payments” possible within eCommerce.
TechnologyInformationWeek

How Cloud Can Drive Sustainable, Data-Driven Success

Chief information officers have been charged with driving financial, security, and agility benefits through cloud, but sustainability is quickly becoming another imperative for technology leaders. As technology increasingly takes the driver’s seat in delivering value for enterprises across industries, technology leaders themselves are increasingly being held accountable for areas previously...
Businesschannele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Canadian Oracle Cloud Partner Cloudworks

Cloudworks is a Toronto-based Oracle Cloud solutions provider serving clients across North America. The majority of Cloudworks’ 100 employees are located in Toronto, with additional offices in Calgary, and other locations throughout the U.S. The deal further enhances Accenture’s capabilities to deliver Oracle solutions to clients on their journeys to the cloud, according to a statement from Accenture.
Softwaredcvelocity.com

Avetta expands supply chain risk management tools into Australia

The venture capital-backed tech firm Avetta will expand the market for its supply chain risk management software tools into Australia and New Zealand, having won regulatory approval today for its takeover of a local firm. Orem, Utah-based Avetta will acquire Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia-based Pegasus, which provides worker competency...
Economyfinextra.com

Boubyan Bank launches digital Islamic bank in the UK

Boubyan Bank has launched a mobile-only, Sharia-compliant bank in the UK, catering to individuals in the Middle East with international banking needs. Nomo has launched as a brand name of the UK-based Bank of London and The Middle East (BLME), in which Boubyan Bank is a majority shareholder. Eligible customers...
TechnologyCSO

5G Fixed Wireless Accelerates Connectivity Options for Business

As enterprise organizations evolve to accommodate a hybrid-workforce, fixed wireless access (FWA) is becoming the go-to solution to meet work from anywhere (WFX) demands. The expanding capacity of 5G is making this possibility a reality. FWA connections can deliver high quality performance and security with a less intrusive and costly infrastructure investment – making it ideal for both established businesses and innovative start-ups.

