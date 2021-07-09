Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Mike Blair: Scotland camp was not a complete waste of time despite Covid issues

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L402p_0as83nud00
Mike Blaire addresses the media (PA Archive)

Mike Blair insists there were some positives to take from Scotland’s camp despite all three summer games being cancelled due to Covid-19 issues.

The Scots had been forced to call off an ‘A’ international against England and a Test match away to Romania due to several positive tests for the virus being returned in the camp.

Then it was announced on Friday morning that Scotland’s Test against Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday week was cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak in the home camp.

Georgia reported six positive cases whilst in South Africa this week which led to the cancellation of their Test against the hosts.

The subsequent need for a 12-day period of isolation and further medical assessment meant an agreement was reached to cancel the fixture.

However, Scotland’s interim head coach Blair insists the time together had some benefits.

He said: “Everyone is really disappointed. When the squad and management team was put together, there was a huge amount of excitement as to what was to come, the opportunities for the players and staff in new positions to show what they can do.

  • England A
  • Romania
  • Georgia

“But things don’t always go as you plan them to. We are really disappointed but we still found that we were able to get some stuff out of it. It wasn’t a complete waste of time.

“We spoke at the start of the campaign about having a really varied blend of groups; some in the international camp for the first time, some who had some caps or experience and some guys who were more experienced.

“We talked about how they could get some stuff out the camp and what we had to do was pull that back to stuff that wasn’t on the pitch.

“So what traits did we see from them? We definitely saw character and how players dealt with adversity and in terms of their personalities, what their drive for success was.

We are really disappointed but we still found that we were able to get some stuff out of it. It wasn't a complete waste of time

“We did have some time on the training pitch in which we were able to assess some of them but these traits are really important and another thing that has become more and more important with international rugby, certainly, is the relationships you build up with management and players and players with players.

“Yes, we had isolation periods but there was opportunities within that to get to know each other and improve from that point of view so we still managed to get a huge amount out of it.”

Scotland’s squad had returned to graduated training at Oriam Performance Centre this week after a round of negative PCR tests allowed the team to begin preparations ahead of departing for Georgia this weekend.

However, with Scotland men’s summer schedule now concluded, players will be released back to their respective clubs.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr Test#Scots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Rugby
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson: ‘Difficult days’ ahead but worst of pandemic is probably over

Coronavirus cases and deaths have continued to increase as Boris Johnson claimed it was “highly probable” the worst of the pandemic is over. The Prime Minister urged people not to “throw caution to the winds” as England’s restrictions ease on Monday and acknowledged there would be more hospital admissions and deaths from Covid-19 to come during “difficult days and weeks ahead”.
SciencePosted by
newschain

Chris Whitty urges Covid-19 caution as UK ‘not out of the woods’

The UK is “not out of the woods yet” and the public should approach the end of coronavirus restrictions next Monday with caution, Professor Chris Whitty has said. England’s Chief Medical Officer warned that the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is currently doubling about every three weeks and could reach “quite scary numbers” if the trend continues.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

ECB confident The Hundred will not be blighted by Covid-19 issues

The England and Wales Cricket Board has acknowledged the launch of The Hundred will coincide with “a key risk period” in the pandemic but remains confident the competition will not derailed by quarantines and cancellations. The new franchise tournament begins next week, with the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals kicking...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Team GB footballers feel strongly about taking the knee – Demi Stokes

Demi Stokes insists the Team GB women’s football squad “all feel strongly” about their decision to take the knee at this month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. The decision follows clarification from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that gestures such as this were permitted on the field of play prior to the start of competition, a statement on englandfootball.com said.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Danni Wyatt smashes England Women to series win over India

Opener Danni Wyatt blasted an unbeaten 89 as England Women sealed a multi-format series victory over India with an impressive final Twenty20 win at Chelmsford. Wyatt’s 56-ball contribution, which included 12 fours and a six, steered her side to an eight-wicket triumph with eight balls to spare to clinch the series 10-6.
WorldThe Independent

Mike Blair frustrated as Covid-19 outbreak sees Georgia call off Scotland match

Mike Blair was left “massively disappointed” after Scotland’s Test against Georgia in Tbilisi scheduled for later this month, was cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak in the hosts’ camp. Georgia reported six positive Covid-19 cases whilst in South Africa this week which led to the cancellation of their match against...
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: No decision yet on self-isolation rules

The Scottish government has not yet decided whether to follow England in changing the self-isolation rules for school pupils and people who have been double vaccinated. Scotland's education secretary said the government was "looking very seriously" at whether it can make changes. Shirley-Anne Somerville said decisions would be taken "as...
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: 'No abrupt end' to measures

Here's what happened at the first minister's briefing:. There are 2,802 newly confirmed cases (8% of all tests carried out) There are now 401 people in hospital (a rise of 14) Four more ICU patients are being treated, a total of 38. Four further deaths have been recorded. A total...
Public Healthhoustonmirror.com

Scotland becomes 'COVID capital' of Europe

Edinburgh [Scotland], July 7 (ANI): Scotland has become the 'COVID capital' of Europe with five in ten of the areas with highest infection rates, according to the Scottish newspaper. Citing the World Health Organisation, The Scotsman reported that Tayside has the highest rate of COVID cases in Europe with 677...
TravelBBC

Covid in Scotland: How are islands delivering the vaccine?

Scotland's island health boards have been among those to make the greatest progress in vaccinating all adults eligible for a Covid jab. NHS Shetland leads the way with 93% of the eligible population receiving a first dose, according to the latest Public Health Scotland data. South of Scotland health boards,...
TravelBBC

Covid: Scotland to lift Blackburn with Darwen travel ban

A ban on travel between Scotland and the Blackburn with Darwen area is to be lifted by the Scottish government. Public Health Minister Maree Todd said all travel to and from the Lancashire area would be allowed from Thursday. It was Scotland's last remaining restriction covering north-west England after a...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Scotland tops Europe hotspot chart

A lack of "natural immunity" in the population has led to Scotland having the highest Covid rates in Europe, the national clinical director has said. Jason Leitch also said Scotland had been hit hard by the infectious Delta variant becoming "seeded" in Glasgow. Six Scottish health boards are among the...
WorldBBC

Covid in Scotland: Dates for lifting restrictions 'not set in stone'

The planned dates for easing Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland are "not set in stone", Nicola Sturgeon has said. The first minister said it would not be responsible to have a guaranteed timetable in the face of the virus, after another day of high case numbers. Scotland is due to move...
Rugbyrugbyworld.com

Stormers v British & Irish Lions preview

There were positive noises emanating from the Lions camp after this week’s 17-13 defeat to South Africa A. Fair enough. You can put a spin on most things, so why not stay upbeat. But here are a few counter-blows to temper the mood of optimism ahead of the Lions’ final...

Comments / 0

Community Policy