Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs will headline next year's Stagecoach country music festival, organizers announced, Monday, July 12. The annual three-day event at the Empire Polo Club in Indio is slated for April 29-May 1 – one week after weekend two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to Goldenvoice, the concert promoter for both festivals. Both Stagecoach and Coachella were postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stagecoach tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16. Rhett will headline Friday's first night of the festival, which will also feature Brandi Carlile and Ryan Hurd. Underwood will headline Saturday, preceded by Cody Jinks and Jimmie Allen. Sunday's finale is headlined by Combs, but also feature the Black Crowes, Cody John.