Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Miami Herald
 9 days ago

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. 1. “In Real Life Comedy Tour” / Mike...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamey Johnson
Person
Billy Strings
Person
Mike Epps
Person
Jo Koy
Person
Lee Brice
Person
Robert Earl Keen
Person
Tracy Lawrence
Person
Cody Johnson
Person
Travis Tritt
Person
Justin Moore
Person
Daniel Sloss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beach Boys#Jason Spider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.
Bayfield, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Tanya Tucker concert at Big Top cancelled due to hospitalization

BAYFIELD – What was going to be a packed house for a Tanya Tucker concert will be silent. Her show at the Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield on Saturday, July 17, was cancelled on Thursday because of an emergency operation. Tucker’s representation issued the following statement:. “It is with regret...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Hank Williams Sr.'s Grandson Sam Shares New Song 'Kids,' Featuring Keith Urban

As the grandson of the legendary Hank Williams Sr, it was only natural that Sam Williams would find his place in country music just like his father, Hank Williams Jr. At this point, it's becoming a family tradition to pursue music in Nashville. Williams' debut album Glasshouse Children is set for release on August 20th but the singer-songwriter has given us a preview of what's to come with his new Keith Urban collaboration, "Kids."
Musickokefm.com

CMT to Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Country Music Titan Charley Pride with “CMT GIANTS: CHARLEY PRIDE”

CMT today announced “CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride,” an all-new special celebrating the extraordinary life and legacy of trailblazing country music titan Charley Pride. The star-packed, 90-minute event premieres Wednesday, August 25th at 9p/8c exclusively on CMT. “CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride” brings together Charley’s superstar friends and some of the biggest...
MusicEffingham Radio

Keith Urban To Perform At ‘Global Citizen Live’ Concert

Keith Urban will be part of a star-studded lineup of this year's “Global Citizen Live,” a 24-hour event which is part of the Recovery Plan for the World on September 25th. This year's broadcast “focuses on COVID-19, ending the hunger crisis, resuming learning for all, protecting the planet; and advancing equity for all,” according to its website.
MusicNME

Margo Price announces new live EP and performs ‘Hey Child’ on ‘Colbert’

Margo Price has announced details of a new live EP and performed one of its tracks live on The Late Show With Colbert – see the performance of ‘Hey Child’ below. Price’s new EP ‘Live From The Other Side will come out next Friday (July 16), and feature live versions of tracks from her 2020 LP ‘That’s How Rumors Get Started’ alongside a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Help!’.
Coachella, CAValley News

2022 Stagecoach Lineup Announced

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs will headline next year's Stagecoach country music festival, organizers announced, Monday, July 12. The annual three-day event at the Empire Polo Club in Indio is slated for April 29-May 1 – one week after weekend two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to Goldenvoice, the concert promoter for both festivals. Both Stagecoach and Coachella were postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stagecoach tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16. Rhett will headline Friday's first night of the festival, which will also feature Brandi Carlile and Ryan Hurd. Underwood will headline Saturday, preceded by Cody Jinks and Jimmie Allen. Sunday's finale is headlined by Combs, but also feature the Black Crowes, Cody John.
Indio, CAmynewsla.com

Ticket Sales Open For 2022 Stagecoach Festival

Tickets went on sale Friday for next year’s Stagecoach country music festival. Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs will headline the annual three-day event at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. The concert is slated for April 29 to May 1 — one week after Weekend Two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to Goldenvoice, the concert promoter for both festivals.
Celebritieswfxd.com

Garth Brooks, George Strait, Reba McEntire + more taking part in CMT Giants tribute to Charley Pride

Some of the largest-looming icons in country music are lining up to pay their respects to Charley Pride, the trailblazing music legend who died last winter. Garth Brooks, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Lee Ann Womack and Darius Rucker are all among the artists participating in CMT’s upcoming TV special dedicated to Pride’s life and legacy. Called CMT Giants: Charley Pride, the special will premiere on August 25 at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Steam to S.T.E.A.M festival music lineup announced

The Musical History Tour, created specifically to commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial, will be featured at the St. Joseph 2021: from steam to S.T.E.A.M festival Aug. 20 and 21 at Civic Center Park. The Musical History Tour will take audiences on a journey through the past, present and future of music in...
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (7/16/21)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from John R. Miller, Chase Bryant, Midland, Dierks Bentley, Kody West, Charlie Worsham, Kolby Cooper, Billy Strings, Scotty McCreery, Summer Dean, Erin Enderlin, The Wild Feathers and more. Turn it up, tell your friends, and as...
Musiccoast1045.com

BTS, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran to headline ‘Global Citizen Live’ concert

BTS, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran and Lorde will headline this year’s Global Citizen concert, to be held on Sept. 25. The event’s Twitter feed read: “Live across 6 continents, this 24-hour, once-in-a-generation broadcast + livestream event will bring the world together to defend the planet & defeat poverty.”. Other artists...
Music987thebull.com

Shy Carter, Cole Swindell, & David Lee Murphy On Their Project Together

Shy Carter recently released a collaboration featuring Cole Swindell and David Lee Murphy. All three artists stopped by The Bobby Bones Show to talk about how their project came together, plus each of them performed a song. “Beer With Friends” is a song that Carter co-wrote. He said it was...
Musicriver1037.com

Whitesnake announce first concert dates on ‘Farewell Tour’

David Coverdale has confirmed Whitesnake’s 2 first appearances on its upcoming farewell tour: a pair of European festivals next summer, including France’s Hellfest on June 23, 2022 and Spain’s Rock Imperium Festival the same weekend. “We can’t wait to see you & play for you at Hellfest Open Air Festival!!!...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

CMT Announces ‘Giants’ Special On Charley Pride

CMT today announced “CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride,” an all-new special celebrating the extraordinary life and legacy of trailblazing country music titan Charley Pride. The star-packed, 90-minute event premieres Wednesday, August 25 at 9p/8c exclusively on CMT. “CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride” brings together Charley’s superstar friends and some of the biggest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy