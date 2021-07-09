Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thurston County, WA

Oly Town Artesians Host Doubleheader at Black Hills Saturday

By LocalTalk Contributor
thurstontalk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oly Town Artesians host a women’s and men’s doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Black Hills High School. The Artesian women will kick off against Washington Premier at 3:30 p.m. in their final home game of the season. Then, the Artesian men host Yakima United at 6:30 p.m. in the final Evergreen Premier League regular season game with first place and a home game in the EPLWA playoffs on the line. Tickets are just $8 for adults, $5 for kids, seniors and military, and free for kids in their club soccer uniforms.

www.thurstontalk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
County
Thurston County, WA
State
West Virginia State
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
City
Puyallup, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Hills High School#Washington Premier#Evergreen Premier League#Eplwa#Artesians#Centralia College#Timberline High School#South Division#Evergreen State#Northwest Nazarene#Olympia High School#Sawyer Price#Sporting International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Education
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Super League
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
MoviesNBC News

Spike Lee mistakenly announces Palme d'Or winner early at a Cannes festival full of surprises

Spike Lee jumped the gun on Saturday, announcing Palme d'Or winner "Titane" before the other prizes at the Cannes Film Festival awards. The unplanned goof could have robbed the awards of their usual suspense, but instead created a thrillingly unpredictable energy as presenters and attendees alike tried to imagine how to get the train back on track and what the jury president might do next — while holding their breath for the festival's second-ever female Palme d'Or winner to accept her prize.

Comments / 0

Community Policy