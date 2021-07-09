Oly Town Artesians Host Doubleheader at Black Hills Saturday
The Oly Town Artesians host a women’s and men’s doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Black Hills High School. The Artesian women will kick off against Washington Premier at 3:30 p.m. in their final home game of the season. Then, the Artesian men host Yakima United at 6:30 p.m. in the final Evergreen Premier League regular season game with first place and a home game in the EPLWA playoffs on the line. Tickets are just $8 for adults, $5 for kids, seniors and military, and free for kids in their club soccer uniforms.www.thurstontalk.com
