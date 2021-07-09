Cancel
Woman Killed After Being Struck by Hit-And-Run Driver And Mowed Over by MTA Bus in Middle Village

Queens Post
Queens Post
 9 days ago
A woman was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver and then mowed over by an oncoming MTA bus in Middle Village early Friday.

Caroline Connors, 67, was walking on the roadway in front of 69-82 Eliot Ave. at around 12:45 a.m. when a driver in an eastbound car plowed into her, police said. She was just a short distance from her home.

Connors was knocked to the ground and then subsequently hit by an oncoming MTA bus that was also traveling eastbound, according to police.

Police responded to the scene and found Connors on the ground with severe trauma. EMS pronounced her dead at the location.

The driver of the car and the MTA bus operator did not stop, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Connors lived around the corner from the location on 69th Lane.

The incident took place in front of 69-82 Eliot Ave. (Google Maps)

