Subway Eat Fresh Refresh Unveiling: free Turkey Cali Fresh Sub

In response to their tune sandwich not having any tune, Subway is releasing a new item menu and in celebration will be giving away 1 million subs nationwide. Starting at 10 am today until noon, customers will be able to receive one free 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh sub upon request to up to 50 customers at participating Subway stores, and no coupon or app download is necessary. The restaurant is making a huge overhaul of their menu after it was found that their tuna sandwich had no actual tune in it. Due to this almost the whole menu has been given an overhaul with the addition of digital upgrades for the customer.