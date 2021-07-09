Subway Eat Fresh Refresh Unveiling: free Turkey Cali Fresh Sub

Whether you're the type of person who heads to Subway for your daily lunch break, or only sets food in the store when you get a random craving for a yummy Italian BMT, it's clear the sandwich chain has something for everyone. If you've been anywhere near a Subway or their social media accounts lately, you might have heard the chain debuted a brand new menu this week – complete with new ingredient customizations, wraps, and six new subs — as part of their Eat Fresh Refresh campaign (via PR Newswire). And we couldn't be more thrilled! Trevor Haynes, head of Subway's North American Division, tells Today that the menu revamp is their biggest in decades, which means there's likely a lot of great things in store.
