Subway Eat Fresh Refresh Unveiling: free Turkey Cali Fresh Sub

moneytalksnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt participating locations on July 13, the first 50 customers are eligible to receive a free Turkey Cali Fresh Sub simply by asking. Shop Now at Subway Tips Eligible from 10am to noon local time on July 13 while supplies last.

www.moneytalksnews.com

Comments / 0

Detroit, MIfox2detroit.com

How to get a free 6-inch sub from Subway on Tuesday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Get a free 6-inch Subway sub this Tuesday by asking for the restaurant's newest menu item – the Turkey Cali Fresh sub. From 10 a.m. to noon, be one of the people to ask for the Turkey Cali Fresh sub and you'll get to try it for free. Fifty subs will be given away at participating locations.
Restaurantswichitaonthecheap.com

Subway: free sub on July 13

Subway is on the move this summer with lots of exciting changes. Beginning in July, the popular sub shop is undergoing a multiyear journey to improve the customer experience overall, including major menu changes. Read on to find out how to get an absolutely FREE taste of one new menu offering.
Quincy, ILPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Today Only Subway Handing Out 1 FREE Sub

In response to their tune sandwich not having any tune, Subway is releasing a new item menu and in celebration will be giving away 1 million subs nationwide. Starting at 10 am today until noon, customers will be able to receive one free 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh sub upon request to up to 50 customers at participating Subway stores, and no coupon or app download is necessary. The restaurant is making a huge overhaul of their menu after it was found that their tuna sandwich had no actual tune in it. Due to this almost the whole menu has been given an overhaul with the addition of digital upgrades for the customer.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Subway launches Eat Fresh Refresh with a whole new menu approach

Eating fresh at Subway will look quite different. With the new program Eat Fresh Refresh, the popular quick service restaurant brand is taking a new approach to its menu. With “20 menu updates including 11 new and improved ingredients, six all-new or returning sandwiches, and four revamped signature sandwiches” everyone will want to get a taste of the big changes.
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
WNAW

Subway Giving Away 1-Million 6″ Subs Tomorrow…

Update 07/13/21 - According to local Subway management, Pittsfield and Lenox will not be participating in this national Subway promotion today "because of supply issues with some of the products included in the the sandwich." Original Story 07/12/21. Want a free Subway Sub? Tomorrow Subway is giving away 1-million six-inch...
Los Angeles, CAPizza Marketplace

Fresh Brothers refreshes salads, adds 5 more

Los Angeles-based pizza brand, Fresh Brothers, is taking its name to heart and adding a selection of fresh salads, including at least two items specifically geared toward vegan dining. The brand said it not only refreshed its current salad offerings, but added five additional concoctions, which can all be ordered "beach-style" as to-go items that situate the salad atop a house-made flatbread, according to a news release.
Restaurantsclick orlando

Subway to unveil updated menu

In an attempt to attract more customers, Subway is making changes to its menu, the biggest they’ve ever done. The company says come next week, customers will see new and old items on the menu. [TRENDING: Deputy suspended over TikTok videos | Fla. teacher arrested in Capitol riot | Grizzly...
Helena, MTIndependent Record

Eat Well & Share: Fresh produce is upon us at last

From gardens to garden parties, the season of fresh produce is upon us at last. With the hot days of summer finally here, I like to move my weekly meal prep time to the early morning while the temperature is still cool enough to comfortably cook a few things that can be enjoyed as a chilled entrée later.
Restaurantsmashed.com

Subway's Turkey Cali: What You Need To Know Before You Order

Whether you're the type of person who heads to Subway for your daily lunch break, or only sets food in the store when you get a random craving for a yummy Italian BMT, it's clear the sandwich chain has something for everyone. If you've been anywhere near a Subway or their social media accounts lately, you might have heard the chain debuted a brand new menu this week – complete with new ingredient customizations, wraps, and six new subs — as part of their Eat Fresh Refresh campaign (via PR Newswire). And we couldn't be more thrilled! Trevor Haynes, head of Subway's North American Division, tells Today that the menu revamp is their biggest in decades, which means there's likely a lot of great things in store.
Agriculturekggfradio.com

Storing Fresh Produce

A variety of fresh produce is available at this time of the year. While most are picked for peak freshness, K-State Research and Extension Food Safety Specialist Karen Blakeslee says how you store them will determine how long they maintain their best flavor. Blakeslee says some produce will need to...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Taking Flight: Fresh location for Fresh Coast

TRAVERSE CITY — A five-year-old business continues to find ways to evolve while simultaneously staying true to its roots. Fresh off a name rebranding two years ago, Fresh Coast Beer Works took flight this week in a new location, 120 Park St. A soft opening Wednesday was the first day for the company in downtown Traverse City.

Comments / 0

