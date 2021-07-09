Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Early Addition: It's Not The Heat, It's The Humidity

By James Ramsay
Gothamist.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here. Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Louisiana, became the first African American student to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee. National Parks are currently crowded as hell, as...

gothamist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Louisiana State
City
Manhattan, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Vince Staples
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Matt Damon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#African American#The New York Times#First Adam Driver#British#Padres#Birdcentralpark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
New York City, NYpix11.com

Heat advisory Thursday as heat, humidity continue

NEW YORK — It’s all about the heat for the rest of the week. High pressure will continue to bring warm humid air into the tri-state area for the next several days. A heat advisory is in effect for New York City, northeastern New Jersey, and Long Island. Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will once again be above average with a high of 90 in the city, low 90s over inland areas, upper 80s over coastal spots.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sharon Stone poses in just a T-shirt in photo that causes a stir

Sharon Stone has shared glimpses into her home before, but none that get our pulses racing with the feeling of nostalgia quite like this. The actress posted a snapshot of her in her home, wearing nothing but a T-shirt and posing with what looks like a tube of liquid lipstick. "Been there, done that; got the T-Shirt" she captioned it.
Designers & Collectionstatler.com

How Princess Diana's Cannes film festival dress was inspired by another famous royal

It has been just over 34 years since a 26-year-old Diana, Princess of Wales, graced Cannes film festival's famous La Croisette red carpet alongside her husband, Prince Charles, and the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Cannes. Her choice of dress for the occasion has gone down in the annals of fashion history as one of her greatest: an icy, powder-blue, diaphanous tulle gown by her frequent collaborator, Catherine Walker, featuring a chic scarf that she tied behind her so that it flowed as a train. She accessorised with flat baby blue shoes, aquamarine and diamond chandelier earrings and matching bracelet.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Affiliate Gunplay Puts Cocaine Abuse Aftermath On Instagram

Whenever Gunplay makes the news, it’s typically not for anything good. In March, the Maybach Music Group affiliate was forced to address a viral video in which he appears to degrade an Asian fan. In the clip, the 41-year-old rapper hurls a slew of racial slurs while blaming the unidentified person for the coronavirus.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Lady Gaga’s Latest Transformation Is Pure Old Hollywood Glamour

Lady Gaga’s fashion moments can be broken down by era. After getting otherworldly for Born This Way, turning into a rhinestone cowgirl during the promotion of Joanne and pulling out museum-worthy conceptual pieces for Artpop, she’s worn nearly every look imaginable. After filming Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, she appears to have settled on her next reinvention. Gaga has spent the past two days in New York at the Plaza Hotel, and the glamorous venue appears to be influencing her outfit choices. A filming location used for cinema classics like North by Northwest, Funny Girl, and The Great Gatsby, the Plaza has been host to Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Greta Garbo, and countless other vintage celebrities. Fittingly, Gaga’s fashions while staying at the hotel have skewed classic, elegant, and evocative of Old Hollywood.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Nivea Talks Same Lil Wayne Complaints The-Dream Predicted In His Songs

Nivea was a star in the early 2000s with hits such as “Don’t Mess with My Man” and “Laundromat.” Despite the success on the Billboard charts, though, Nivea’s love life was just as popular as her music career. During a recent visit to Kandi Burress’ YouTube show On That Note, the R&B singer revealed some interesting details on her relationship with Lil Wayne.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Los Angeles, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."
RelationshipsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Kasie Hunt’s husband?

POLITICAL correspondent Kasie Hunt made a shocking announcement. On Friday July 16, 2021, Hunt announced she leaving her position as Capitol Hill correspondent at MSNBC. When Hunt is not covering political news, she is at home with her husband Matthew Mario Rivera. Better known as Matt Rivera, he is a...
MoviesOk Magazine

Bella Hadid, Jessica Chastain, Candice Swanepoel, More Dazzle On The Red Carpet At 74th Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony

The 74th annual Cannes Film Festival is underway! The très chic event is taking place from July 6-July 17, after being rescheduled from May. American director Spike Lee was invited to be the head of the jury for the festival for a second time, after the COVID-19 pandemic in France scuttled plans to have him head the jury of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker worries fans with appearance in new photo

Al Roker created a whirlwind of concern on social media on Friday when he posted a selfie on social media which turned heads. The Today show weatherman left fans tripping over themselves to check he was ok after he shared a post-workout photo. In the snapshot, Al - who documents...
CelebritiesPopculture

Jake Adams, Adult Film Actor, Dead at 29

Jake Adams, a veteran adult film star with over 700 credits, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. He was 29. The crash happened on the 101 Freeway in Encino, California. Adams' real name was Anthony Estes, according to Complex. The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle at...
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

See Jodie Foster and Her Wife Make a Rare Red Carpet Appearance

After being cancelled last year, the Cannes Film Festival is back with all of its glamor, movie stars, and big premieres. And on the first day of the festival, one celebrity couple made a rare red carpet appearance. Jodie Foster and her wife, photographer Alexandra Hedison, attended the Cannes Film Festival this year and posed for photos at the premiere of Annette on Tuesday, July 6. While Foster is not in any of the films being shown at Cannes, she is receiving a special honor. Read on to find out more and to see Foster and Hedison enjoying their time on the carpet together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy