New York City, NY

Police Fatally Shoot Suspected Gunman In Bushwick Triple Shooting

By David Cruz
Gothamist.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYPD officers fatally shot a man after he was suspected of firing at three people outside a liquor store in Bushwick Thursday evening, according to police. At a news conference shortly after the shooting, NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said the incident began around 10:30 p.m. after uniformed officers from the Public Safety Unit within the 83rd Precinct heard gunfire near Halsey Street and Wilson Avenue near Irving Park Square. They came upon three people shot in front of the liquor store and were told that a man had taken off on foot on Wilson Avenue.

