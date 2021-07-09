Red Dead Online: Blood Money arrives next week
The Blood Money update arrives for Red Dead Online. "There are whispers in the alleys of Lemoyne’s capital that Guido Martelli — right-hand man and underboss to the infamous Angelo Bronte — needs gunslingers of strong constitution," Rockstar says. "Martelli is seeking to recover a valuable commodity known as Capitale... if you can find and return it, Martelli will reward you with access to more worthwhile criminal opportunities."www.trueachievements.com
Comments / 0