Red Dead Online: Blood Money arrives next week

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blood Money update arrives for Red Dead Online. "There are whispers in the alleys of Lemoyne’s capital that Guido Martelli — right-hand man and underboss to the infamous Angelo Bronte — needs gunslingers of strong constitution," Rockstar says. "Martelli is seeking to recover a valuable commodity known as Capitale... if you can find and return it, Martelli will reward you with access to more worthwhile criminal opportunities."

