Video Games

Black Ops Cold War devs drop Mauer Der Toten trailer

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War devs have dropped a new trailer for Mauer der Toten, the next round-based Zombies map to arrive for the Dark Aether story. Mauer der Toten arrives next week at 9pm PT July 14th/12am ET July 15th, and "will see Requiem at its most desperate in the war to stop Omega Group, having been captured and tortured at the hands of its leader, Colonel Lev Kravchenko." Alongside Mauer der Toten comes the new CRBR-S Wonder Weapon and the LT53 Kazimir, "which can send your enemies into the Dark Aether or transport you to a different area entirely." When Season Four Reloaded launches next week, the devs will also reduce enemy health caps, reduce health of armour for medium and heavy zombies, buff sniper rifle critical damage multipliers, and more. You can see the whole list of changes over on Treyarch's site. July 15th will see the arrival of another new feature: Dynamic Wall Buys, which offers a chance for Wall Buy weapons to increase in rarity at the end of every fifth round.

