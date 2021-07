The following post contains SPOILERS for the finale of Loki. Once you read it, there’s no altering the timeline to unread it. In the final episode of Loki, the truth about the “Sacred Timeline” was revealed — it was all a hoax! — as was the identity of the man behind the Time Variance Authority. It was He Who Remains, as played by Jonathan Majors, who will return again in future Marvel movies and shows as different versions of the same character, including as the villainous Kang the Conqueror in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.