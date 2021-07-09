Relief Pitcher Grand Slam Leads to Pair of Must-Hear Calls: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. A team coming back from an 8–0 deficit to pull off a 9–8 win capped by a walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth would normally be the most notable thing to happen at a baseball game.

However, that was not the case in San Diego last night. The lead from the Padres’ wild victory over the Nationals was relief pitcher Daniel Camarena hitting a grand slam. In his first Major League at-bat. Off Max Scherzer

The 28-year-old Camarena, who was called up from Triple A on June 19, made one appearance for the Padres before being sent back down. But he was called up again on Thursday.

With Padres starter Yu Darvish lasting only three innings after giving up six earned runs, Camarena was in the game and had to take his turn at bat in the fourth inning. The result was the lefthander becoming the first MLB relief pitcher to hit a grand slam since Don Robinson in 1985.

Padres play-by-play man Don Orsillo had a fantastic call of the homer. Not only was it fun, but Orsillo’s complete and total shock came through clearly. The long pause before he mentions that the grand slam came off Max Scherzer was perfect as well. Take a listen:

Not to be outdone, the Spanish radio call of of Camarena’s homer is also a must-hear.

And not that the Camarena fairy tale needed another layer, but the hurler’s dad was in the crowd last night to watch his son, and his reaction to the grand slam was beautiful.

2. This week's SI Media Podcast features an interview with ESPN's Sean McDonough. The veteran play-by-play man talks about why he wanted the job as the network's lead NHL voice, why it didn't work out for him calling Monday Night Football, whether he feels underrated when it comes to elite play-by-play broadcasters, his famous voice cracks and much more.

He also shared one hell of a Bill Raftery story.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

3. Jeff Van Gundy dropped some Jay-Z lyrics during last night's Bucks-Suns NBA Finals game, much do the delight of his partners, Mike Breen and Mark Jackson.

4. Amid the Rachel Nichols–Maria Taylor controversy, New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand reported last night that Taylor may not be around to work NBA Countdown if the Finals goes six or seven games. She still hasn't reached a new deal with ESPN, which, according to Marchand, is offering $3 million a year, and her current contract expires July 20.

5. Here's a random fan just casually walking up to Rory McIlroy and stealing one of his clubs today like it's no big deal.

6. For some reason, a fan decided to email NBA commissioner Adam Silver about Patrick Beverley's cheap shot on Chris Paul at the end of Game 6 of the Clippers-Suns Western Conference finals, which caused Beverley to go with the police emoji reply.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 65th birthday, Tom Hanks.

