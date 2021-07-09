730 S. 1st St, 731-739 N. River Rd

Two Bedroom | Pets Welcome | Virtual Tour - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/models/8sDFN7LPSPs?section=media&mediasection=showcase. This is in the Pet-Friendly building, both dogs and cats welcome. Only two pets per apartment with an additional deposit and fee. River Park offers spacious two-bedroom apartments with a storage unit and garage included in rent. In addition to the garage, all tenants get an additional two parking spots.