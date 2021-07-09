Cancel
Port Huron, MI

Five people arrested following Port Huron drug bust

 9 days ago

Five people are in custody after a drug bust Tuesday in the City of Port Huron. According to the St. Clair County Drug Task Force, a suspect’s home was searched in the 1000 block of St. Clair Street. An undisclosed quantity of methamphetamine and heroin was found in side and four men and one woman were arrested and booked at the St. Clair County Jail. A 38 year old Port Huron woman will be charged with possession with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug house. The 31 and 21 year old Port Huron men will face charges including possession of narcotics. The other two, a 31 year Marysville man and a 29 year old man from Port Huron were arrested for previous offenses.

