The Scorpion’s Crown and its stellar neighborhood

Scorpius the Scorpion is one of the easiest constellations to see in the sky. It’s a large J-shaped figure. The bright red star Antares lies at the Scorpion’s heart. A curved arc of three stars – Acrab, Dschubba, and Fang – mark the Scorpion’s head. They’re known as the Crown of the Scorpion. The upper part of Scorpion – Antares at the heart, and the three stars at the Crown – are beautiful to look at and also fascinating to contemplate. Antares and these three stars are part of a nearby grouping of young stars known as the Scorpius–Centaurus Association.