Pfizer touts COVID booster shot, but is a third dose really needed? Here’s what CDC, FDA say.

By Erik Bascome
SILive.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Pfizer is touting the potential benefits of a coronavirus (COVID-19) booster shot, but federal agencies say a third dose is not yet warranted. On Thursday, Pfizer provided an update regarding ongoing trials for a third dose of the company’s coronavirus vaccine, claiming that the booster shot could provide five to 10 times the level of immunity offered by the initial two doses.

