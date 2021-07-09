Early Earth Was Bombarded By A Series Of City-sized Asteroids

Asteroid surfaces are subjected to mechanical weathering processes that result in the development and evolution of regolith. Two proposed mechanisms--impact bombardment and thermal fatigue--have been proposed as viable and dominant weathering processes. Previously, we compiled and estimated thermal inertias of several hundred asteroids (mostly in the main-belt) for which we determined dependencies on temperature, diameter, and rotation period. In this work, we estimate grain sizes of asteroid regoliths from this large thermal inertia dataset using thermal conductivity models. Following our previous work we perform multi-variate linear model fits to the grain size dataset and quantify its dependency on diameter and rotation period. We find that the best-fit model fit indicates that asteroid grain sizes are inversely dependent on object size for <10 km asteroids and exhibits no relationship above this size cutoff. Rotation period and grain size show a positive relationship when the rotation period is greater than ~5 hr, and an inverse relationship below this rotation period. We conclude that both impact weathering and thermal fatigue are significant regolith evolution mechanisms. Furthermore, we run post-hoc t-tests between spectral groups to identify compositional differences among our asteroid set. Notably, suspected metal-rich, M-type and E-type asteroids have larger than expected grain sizes, and P-types have distinctly smaller grains than other groups.
