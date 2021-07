China’s Zhurong Mars rover has officially traveled more than 509-meters (1670-feet) on the Martian surface as of 11pm on Saturday (July 17th), and during its journey, the parachute it used during landing was spotted. The rover is expected to arrive at the second sand dune on its journey and proceed to carry out a detailed survey of the formation as well as the surrounding environment. Read more for a video and additional information.