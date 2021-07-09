Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nantucket, MA

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Barnstable, Central Middlesex County, Dukes, Eastern Essex by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Barnstable; Central Middlesex County; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth This product covers Southern New England **Elsa Has Moved Away - All Tropical Warnings Have Been Cancelled** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 90 miles east-northeast of Boston MA - 43.0N 69.5W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 35 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Elsa has moved off to the east, with improving conditions this evening. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Little to no rainfall is expected, however many rivers will continue to rise, with generally minor flooding expected. * WIND: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across Southern New England. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- Do not enter flooded areas unless officials have given the all clear to return. NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Boston/Norton MA regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampden County, MA
City
Plymouth, MA
County
Worcester County, MA
County
Hampshire County, MA
County
Franklin County, MA
County
Barnstable County, MA
County
Middlesex County, MA
County
Norfolk County, MA
City
Boston, MA
County
Suffolk County, MA
City
Worcester, MA
County
Plymouth County, MA
County
Bristol County, MA
County
Dukes County, MA
County
Essex County, MA
City
Norfolk, MA
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
City
Barnstable, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricane Warnings#Flood Control#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Eastern Franklin#Eastern Norfolk#Western Franklin#Boston Ma 43 0 N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Harris visits Walter Reed for 'routine' doctor appointment days after meeting with infected Texas Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris is going for what a White House official told Fox News is a "routine doctor's appointment" at Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday. The visit to the Bethesda, Maryland, hospital comes after she met with Texas Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday. Three of the Democrats had tested positive for coronavirus, with one testing positive Friday night and two others Saturday morning.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
GolfPosted by
CNN

Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.
CyclingPosted by
CNN

Tadej Pogacar: Slovenian cycling sensation clinches second Tour de France victory

(CNN) — Sunday's processional final Tour de France stage that concluded in Paris confirmed Tadej Pogacar as winner of the race for a second year running. In truth, Pogacar's domination of the 2021 Tour has arguably appeared almost a procession at times, particularly after rivals such as countryman Primoz Roglic and Geraint Thomas both suffered crashes early on in the race.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Former Facebook exec calls on the platform to improve transparency

New York (CNN) — As Covid-19 vaccine-related misinformation continues to spread on Facebook, one of the platform's former executives is calling for the company to focus on transparency. President Joe Biden recently said platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with vaccine misinformation. And Brian Boland, the former vice president of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy