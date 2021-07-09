Cancel
Celebrities

Remember When LeAnn Rimes Released Her Debut Album, 'Blue'?

By Angela Stefano
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LeAnn Rimes first experienced stardom much younger than most: She was just 13 years old when she released her debut album, Blue. The 11-song record, named for its award-winning lead single, arrived 25 years ago, on July 9, 1996. Rimes — who grew up as an only child in Jackson,...

973thedawg.com

97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette, LA
97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

Texas State
