Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

United adds nearly 150 flights to warm-weather cities this winter

worldairlinenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs demand for travel continues to build, United Airlines is expecting the resurgence to continue for winter holiday travel and is planning ahead by increasing service to cities in the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. The airline will add nearly 150 flights to warm-weather destinations across the U.S and is increasing service to Latin beach and leisure markets by 30% compared to 2019. The airline will fly 137 more flights than it did in 2019 to places like Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada starting this November through next March.

worldairlinenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Mexico#Costa Rica#Wi Fi#Ft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
United Airlines
Related
Hawaii StateThrillist

You Can Get $99 Flights to Hawaii on Alaska Airlines Right Now

Airlines have been hooking it up as of late. First, JetBlue rolled out its Real Deal experience to celebrate New York's reopening with cheap flights and a rotating schedule of weekly deals. And now, Alaska Airlines has got its own flight deal that gets you $99 one-way fares to Hawaii. If you're on the West Coast, at least.
Chicago, ILAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

United Adding Flights Months Before Winter Travel Season

(Chicago, IL) -- United Airlines is adding many flights months before the winter travel season gets underway. The Illinois-based company is adding flights that'll depart from many cities including Denver, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The destinations include warm weather spots in Florida along with places in the...
Burlington, VTvermontbiz.com

BTV to get direct flight to Miami next winter

An American Eagle commuter takes flight in August 2020. VBM photo. Vermont Business Magazine This winter, American Airlines will continue to grow its footprint at its largest international gateway, Miami International Airport (MIA), adding two new international destinations and six new domestic routes, including to Burlington International Airport (BTV) from November to April on Saturdays.
Aerospace & Defensebusinesstravelnews.com

United Boosts Winter Schedule

United Airlines plans to operate services above 2019 levels to leisure-oriented destinations this winter, the carrier announced. The carrier reported that passenger volume over the Fourth of July holiday period was five times what it was last year, and it has expanded its winter schedule as it expects that trend to continue throughout the rest of this year. From November through March, United plans to fly 137 more flights than it did in 2019 to warm-weather U.S. destinations including Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Engagement ring sales soar, United Airlines adding more warm weather destinations and more!

CNN– More Americans are saying “I do.” As much of the country bounces back from COVID-19, so is the wedding industry, say experts. Privately held jeweler Shane Company says business sales of engagement rings and wedding bands are on the rise. One big reason, aside from true love of course, is many Americans were able to save money due to the shutdown.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa airport to resume international flights with Air Canada service

A big step in local air travel’s return to normalcy will happen this weekend as international flights resume at Tampa International Airport. Air Canada will begin limited service from Tampa to Toronto on Saturday, the first regular year-round service to Canada since before the coronavirus pandemic. Some airlines offered seasonal flights between October and January, but those were suspended as COVID-19 cases spiked.
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

United to continue flights to Newark in October

United Airlines will resume flights from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport on Oct. 5. The airline will offer two nonstop flights a day, according to the airport air service announcement. United resumed operations at the airport last month after suspending service in May 2020 because of a...
Lifestyleworldairlinenews.com

KLM network in Caribbean and South America returns to 2019 strength

Only essential travel is currently permitted to many countries in the Caribbean and South America; considerable travel restrictions remain in place. Mandatory quarantine is also required for travelers arriving from some countries. KLM’s global network of destinations is at the heart of KLM’s strategy to emerge stronger and more competitive...
TravelPosted by
The Hill

United Airlines adds more flights for winter as travel demand goes up

United Airlines is planning to add more flights to warmer locations during winter as demand continues to go up for travel with the industry rebounding from the pandemic. United announced Friday it will add almost 150 flights to warmer destinations during winter across the U.S. and increase flights to the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America by 30 percent compared to 2019.
Fort Worth, TXcbslocal.com

American Airlines Recalling Flight Attendants As Travel Crowds Continue

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Fort Worth-based American Airlines is canceling extended leaves and recalling some 3,300 flight attendants for the holiday season. The airline also plans to hire 800 new flight attendants by next March, according to one executive. The moves are the latest indication that leisure travel in the...
Florida StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

'21 travel trends: Florida, Vegas, Hawaii

After a devastating pandemic kept people in their homes for over a year, wanderlust is at an all-time high and more Americans are starting to get back out there. In fact, 92% of Americans will travel, or already have, in 2021, with more than half (52%) going as soon as this summer, according to the Priceline Work-Life Balance report.
Green Bay, WIFox11online.com

United Airlines adds nonstop flights for traveling Packers fans

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- United Airlines is making it easier for Packers fans to cheer for the green and gold on the road. United Airlines added nonstop flights to and from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) for two games this fall. Green Bay opens its season against New Orleans...
Travelairlinegeeks.com

Frontier Inaugurates Flights Amid Air Travel Surge

The surge in passenger travel demand for this summer’s holiday travel season remains a prominent part of airline industry planning, even after Covid-19 forced many to stay at home for over a year. As lengthy border closures start to come to an end and rigorous entry requirements and restrictions begin to loosen, several major airlines are resuming flight operations on key routes and inaugurating new routes to accommodate the surge.
Aerospace & Defenseexecutivetraveller.com

American Airlines suspends Sydney flights

American Airlines will drop its long-standing flights between Los Angeles and Sydney from the end of August until at least the end of October. The move effectively sees the Qantas partner airline pull out of Australian skies, given that LAX-Sydney was American's only route 'down under'. American Airlines has recently...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Dominican Republic Summons JetBlue Over Flight Delays

The Dominican Republic has summoned representatives of JetBlue to discuss concerns over the mistreatment of passengers and delays to the carrier’s operations. Marte Piantini, President of the Junta de Aviacíon Civil (JAC) of the Dominican Republic, is concerned about recent reports of passenger mistreatment and delays on JetBlue flights. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy