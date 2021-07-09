With personal property tax cut and paper mill vetoes, Evers tells lawmakers to try again

On the same day that he signed the state’s 2021-2023 budget, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a separate bill Thursday that was tied to the state spending plan. Evers rejected the state Legislature’s bid to end what is left of the personal property tax, a business tax that has already been whittled away by a series of exemptions. The governor said he could support the bill’s overall objective. But in his veto message he scorned the “unusual and haphazard process by which the Legislature pursued the repeal of the personal property tax.”