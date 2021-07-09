Special Weather Statement issued for Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 10:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning also is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lauderdale SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTY UNTIL 1115 AM CDT At 1022 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Killen, or 13 miles northeast of Florence, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rogersville, Killen, Lexington, St. Florian, Anderson, Green Hill, Center Star, Kingtown, Whitehead and Elgin.