Special Weather Statement issued for Catoosa, Murray, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Catoosa; Murray; Whitfield SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN WHITFIELD NORTHEASTERN CATOOSA AND NORTHEASTERN MURRAY COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 AM EDT At 1122 AM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Apison, or 8 miles northeast of Ringgold...moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Ringgold, Varnell, Eton, Tunnel Hill, Cohutta, Crandall, Sumac, Graysville, Gregory, Conasauga Lake, Tennga, Beaverdale, Cisco and Indian Springs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH