Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Catoosa County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Catoosa, Murray, Whitfield by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Catoosa; Murray; Whitfield SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN WHITFIELD NORTHEASTERN CATOOSA AND NORTHEASTERN MURRAY COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 AM EDT At 1122 AM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Apison, or 8 miles northeast of Ringgold...moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Ringgold, Varnell, Eton, Tunnel Hill, Cohutta, Crandall, Sumac, Graysville, Gregory, Conasauga Lake, Tennga, Beaverdale, Cisco and Indian Springs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Whitfield County, GA
City
Cisco, GA
City
Varnell, GA
City
Crandall, GA
City
Ringgold, GA
City
Cohutta, GA
County
Catoosa County, GA
County
Murray County, GA
City
Tunnel Hill, GA
City
Eton, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Preparedness#Ringgold Varnell Eton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cisco
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Harris visits Walter Reed for 'routine' doctor appointment days after meeting with infected Texas Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris is going for what a White House official told Fox News is a "routine doctor's appointment" at Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday. The visit to the Bethesda, Maryland, hospital comes after she met with Texas Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday. Three of the Democrats had tested positive for coronavirus, with one testing positive Friday night and two others Saturday morning.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
GolfPosted by
CNN

Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.
CyclingPosted by
CNN

Tadej Pogacar: Slovenian cycling sensation clinches second Tour de France victory

(CNN) — Sunday's processional final Tour de France stage that concluded in Paris confirmed Tadej Pogacar as winner of the race for a second year running. In truth, Pogacar's domination of the 2021 Tour has arguably appeared almost a procession at times, particularly after rivals such as countryman Primoz Roglic and Geraint Thomas both suffered crashes early on in the race.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Former Facebook exec calls on the platform to improve transparency

New York (CNN) — As Covid-19 vaccine-related misinformation continues to spread on Facebook, one of the platform's former executives is calling for the company to focus on transparency. President Joe Biden recently said platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with vaccine misinformation. And Brian Boland, the former vice president of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy