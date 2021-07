Everybody knows that an increase of plants in your home leads to an increase of serotonin... Right? RIGHT?!? While we can't speak to the scientific validity of this statement, we do stand behind the idea that plants are just stinkin' awesome. They're pretty, you can accent them with cool vases and planters, and keeping a little thing alive gives you purpose in what can seem like an otherwise purposeless world. So without further ado, here are our picks for The Coolest Plant Stores Around Austin.