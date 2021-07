Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov outlined the plan for Islam Makhachev to be named the 2021 fighter of the year in MMA. Makhachev defeated Thiago Moises via fourth-round submission at UFC Vegas 31 on Saturday in what was arguably his coming-out party. Makhachev now has a 9-1 record in the UFC with an eight-fight win streak and he is quickly emerging as one of the best fighters in the division in the post-Nurmagomedov world. In fact, his longtime friend and training partner is so confident in Makhachev’s abilities that he believes he has what it takes to be the fighter of the year in 2021, although he knows it will be an uphill battle.