Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Everything you need to know about Richard Branson going to space this weekend

By By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business
kq2.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Branson will boldly go where no space baron has gone before on Sunday, when he steps onto the supersonic space plane from his rocket venture, Virgin Galactic. Branson's brief joy ride is more than two decades in the making. He founded Virgin Galactic in 2004 with the goal of creating a winged spacecraft capable of taking up to eight people, including two pilots and six passengers, on rocket-powered flights that reach more than 50 miles above Earth, which the US government considers the boundary marking outer space.

www.kq2.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Tourism#Space Environment#Interstellar Space#Rolling Stone#Cnn Business#University Of Florida#Vss Unity#Truth Or Consequences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Jupiter, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Viral TikTok Mom Sets Out for First Trek to Space: Get to Know the Mom Boarding Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic

Space enthusiast Kellie Gerardi is nearing the launch of her first flight to space with billionaire Richard Branson‘s Virgin Galactic spaceflight company. The Jupiter, Florida-based 32-year-old is a bioastronautics researcher and social media influencer. She’s taking part in an upcoming space flight aboard the VSS Unity out of New Mexico. In fact, the spaceship’s official launch blasted off last weekend on Sunday with founder Richard Branson on board.
Aerospace & Defenselostcoastoutpost.com

GROWING OLD UNGRACEFULLY: Did Richard Branson Really Fly to Space?

Last Sunday, billionaire British businessman Richard Branson flew to space. Says so here, on the CNN website: “Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson successfully rockets to outer space.” Branson, along with three Virgin Galactic employees and two pilots, climbed to about 55 miles altitude in the rocket-powered winged plane “SpaceShipTwo.” It actually flew from about 45,000 feet after detaching from the mothership, “WhiteKnightTwo.” After the engine shut off, the passengers unbuckled and floated in free-fall for four magic minutes.
Aerospace & DefenseEarth & Sky

SpaceX’s Elon Musk to visit space … with Virgin Galactic?

As Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson and Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos race into space, a third billionaire is also reportedly contemplating his own adventure in space tourism: Elon Musk. He’s reserved a seat to fly with Virgin Galactic, according to the company’s founder, Branson, while speaking with The Sunday Times in London on July 12, 2021. Tickets are rumored to go for $250,000. And Musk has reportedly put down a $10,000 deposit. Just when the business magnate will venture into space, though, remains unknown.
Jupiter, FLNew Haven Register

First female payload specialist for Virgin Galactic

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — When people told Kellie Gerardi to shoot for the stars, they didn’t think she’d be so literal about it. But she took it seriously, and the 32-year-old Jupiter woman is heading to space. Gerardi will be aboard a future space flight on the VSS Unity out...
Aerospace & DefenseEntrepreneur

The mysterious millionaire who paid $ 28 million to travel to space with Jeff Bezos cannot go due to 'scheduling problems'

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Next July 20, 2021 is the scheduled date for the first trip into space with passengers from Blue Origin , Jeff Bezos' aerospace company. On board will travel the billionaire founder of Amazon , his brother Mark and veteran aviator Wally Funk . The mysterious millionaire who paid 28 million dollars for a seat should also go on the ship, but has already canceled, arguing 'scheduling problems'.
Aerospace & DefenseFort Wayne Journal Gazette

18-year-old joining 1st Blue Origin flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – An 18-year-old is about to become the youngest person in space, rocketing away with an aviation pioneer who will become the oldest at age 82. Blue Origin announced Thursday that instead of a $28 million auction winner launching with founder Jeff Bezos on Tuesday, the Dutch son of another bidder will be on board. The company said Oliver Daemen will be the first paying customer, but did not disclose the price of his ticket.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Person who paid $28m to join Jeff Bezos flight to space unable to go as they’re busy

The person who paid $28 million to join Jeff Bezos on a trip to space is unable to do so because they are busy, the private rocket company has announced.Instead, the first ever paying customer of Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket firm will be 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, it said. As well as being Mr Bezos’s first paying customer, he will also be the youngest person on space.He will join Wally Funk, who is aged 82 and will become the oldest ever person in space. Mr Bezos and his brother Mark will make up the rest of the passengers on...
POTUSNew York Post

‘The Simpsons’ credited with Richard Branson space flight prediction

“The Simpsons” psychic powers is out of this world!. The animated comedy series, which has manifested an eerie ability to predict the future over its 32 seasons, is now being credited with foretelling Richard Branson’s flight to space. Fans of the long-running Fox show noticed that a scene from a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy