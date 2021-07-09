All Aboard: Rail Travel After The Pandemic

We all know what the pandemic has done to the rail industry, but there is much cause for hope and optimism. Laurie Bushe shares a few insights into the future. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a monumental collapse in the number of rail passengers worldwide, with governments having to step in to support the industry with billions in subsidies. The collapse is threatening the financial viability of rail operators and has stalled many large-scale rail projects, often years in the making. But the outlook is not all bad.