Why Your Seatbelt Has a Fabric Loop—And the Driver’s Seatbelt Doesn’t

Whether your car has racing bucket seats, luxury leather interiors, or durable fabric seats designed to withstand your dog, there’s a seatbelt feature that many cars have in common. On all seatbelts except the driver’s one, there’s a fabric loop just by the buckle. The driver’s seatbelt has no loop, but rather a small button just below the buckle. You may not have noticed this or other weird car features before, but it’s actually there for your safety.