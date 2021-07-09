Cancel
Why Your Seatbelt Has a Fabric Loop—And the Driver’s Seatbelt Doesn’t

By Chloë Nannestad
Whether your car has racing bucket seats, luxury leather interiors, or durable fabric seats designed to withstand your dog, there’s a seatbelt feature that many cars have in common. On all seatbelts except the driver’s one, there’s a fabric loop just by the buckle. The driver’s seatbelt has no loop, but rather a small button just below the buckle. You may not have noticed this or other weird car features before, but it’s actually there for your safety.

The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.

