Police Ask Public's Help To ID Vehicles In Connection To Western Mass Car Theft

The West Springfield Police Departments Detective Bureau is looking to identify the registration plates and owners of these two vehicles Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

Recognize these trucks?

Police investigators in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a pair of pick-up trucks that may have been used to steal a car earlier this summer.

The Westfield Police Department Detective Bureau released photos of two trucks that are believed to be involved in a motor vehicle theft from the municipal parking lot in West Springfield in June.

The first vehicle is a grey or dark-colored Nissan Titan or Frontier-style pick-up truck with possible paint chipping on the front hood, police said. The second vehicle is a red Chevy Silverado pick-up truck with a lift-kit, oversized tires, a front brush guard as well as a white decal in the rear window below the center brake light.

Anyone with information regarding the trucks has been asked to contact the West Springfield Detective Bureau by calling (413) 263-3210 ext. 246.

