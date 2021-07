My teenage son wants to buy a car to take back to college for his second year. He’s had his eye on that prize since last winter. In February he announced he’d been recruited with some other college students to sell home security systems door to door this summer in Texas. By the time the school semester ended in early May, my son was the only one who ended up flying to Texas. To be fair, he may not have asked for enough details. He thought room and board would be included for working entirely on commission — they weren’t.