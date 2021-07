There's a lot we still don't know about the upcoming Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy, but everything we've heard so far points to a pretty comprehensive wizarding world sim. Last year's debut trailer made it pretty clear that Hogwarts Legacy will put us in the shoes of our own custom-built student, and that where we go from there is kind of up to us. There are classes to attend, dungeons to explore, and monsters to fight. One particularly interesting area that has only been briefly touched on thus far is the game's approach to choices and consequences. While not confirmed, it sure sounds as if there's some kind of morality system in the game.