Viral TikTok TeslaCam Shooting Video Helps Police Arrest Attacker

New York City police have released shocking footage of a masked gunman shooting a man at close range as two small children scurry in and out of the line of fire.The New York Police Department says two men were involved in the crime, which took place on Thursday evening on Sheridan Avenue in the Bronx.“Yes, those are children with the victim, who were very fortunately not injured,” the NYPD said in a tweet of the surveillance footage.In the video, the masked assailant can be seen running up to the 24-year-old man on the sidewalk and shooting at him about...