Behind Viral Videos

Viral TikTok TeslaCam Shooting Video Helps Police Arrest Attacker

By Dan Mihalascu
insideevs.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether on the move or stationary, the multitude of cameras fitted to Tesla vehicles produce vast quantities of footage, more often than not shocking in nature. That was exactly the case with the built-in dashcam fitted to the brand-new Tesla (apparently a Model Y) of Razvan Glavan. He found himself assaulted with a strange weapon out of the blue on June 29 while driving along southbound Interstate 5, near Cosumnes River Boulevard in the Sacramento area.

