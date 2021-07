Dutch EV startup, Lightyear. shows off its revolutionary solar car that is big on range and small on the battery. Yet another EV Start-up in the Netherlands, Lightyear, intends to launch its very first car. The gimmick here is that it’s a car powered by Solar energy, and it’s said to be coming to Europe next year. The solar car can cover over 440 miles on a single charge thanks to solar modules that charge up the battery as you drive.