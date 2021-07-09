Cancel
Basketball

Pelicans News Around the Web (7-9-2021)

NBA
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive-minute draft guide: Final Four familiar faces. One of the joys of watching the NCAA Tournament – which fans were denied of in 2020 by a pandemic – is the chance to familiarize yourself with new and up-and-coming basketball stars. Zion Williamson's mom wanted theater in Garden District mansion; this...

Basketballthesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: JaVale McGee Added to Team USA Basketball Roster

Team USA Basketball is in desperate need of size and appears to have just added some of that. Veteran big man JaVale McGee as been added to the roster with just a week out before the Tokyo Olympics games according to Shams Charania. The other replacement: Spurs forward Keldon Johnson,...
BasketballNBA

Jalen Crutcher: 2021 Draft Prospect

Began the year on the Naismith and NABC national player of the year watch lists...One of the top 15 point guards in the country, according to Andy Katz on NCAA.com...Named to the watch list of the Basketball Hall of Fame's Bob Cousy Award. The Cousy award is presented annually to the top point guard in the nation...Named First Team All-Atlantic 10...It was Crutcher’s fourth A-10 honor in four seasons. He was on the All-Rookie Team in 2017-18, Third Team All-Atlantic 10 in 2018-19 and also on the first team in 2019-20...He joins Obi Toppin as the only UD’s men’s basketball players to be two-time first-team All-Atlantic 10 selections...Crutcher was fourth in scoring (17.6 points per game), sixth in assists (4.8 per game) and second in minutes (38.1 per game) in in the A-10 in 2020-21...He was the only A-10 player in the top 10 in scoring and assists this year...Two-time First Team All-NABC District 4...A four-year starter from Memphis, Tenn. Crutcher earned MVP for the third time. He won it outright in 2018-19, was co-MVP with Obi Toppin last year, and MVP on his own again this year...Crutcher is just the eighth Flyer to earn three MVP awards. Chris Wright (2008-11) was the last one to do it. Wright was preceded by Brian Roberts (2005-08), Ryan Perryman (1996-98), Roosevelt Chapman (1982-84), Jim Paxson (1977-79), Donald Smith (1972-74) and Henry Finkel (1963-66)...Crutcher was also the repeat winner of the Alex Schoen Memorial Free Throw Trophy, which goes to UD's top free throw shooter...He finished his career 16th in career scoring for the Flyers (1,593 points), fourth in three-pointers (242), second in assists (584) and second in total minutes played (4,097)
NBANBA

Type Has High Hopes That His Squad Can Turn Their Season Around.

Type has faith that he and Raptors Uprising can turn their season around!. We go around the league with some of the most notable names around the NBA 2K League to give you the scoop on the biggest and best storylines in Season 4!. Listen in to get the inside...
Indiana StateNBA

Cooper's Tantalizing Talent Intrigues Indiana

Sharife Cooper's college career was brief, but memorable. A variety of factors conspired to limit the 6-1 guard to just 12 games during his freshman season at Auburn. Not only did the COVID-19 pandemic shorten the 2020-21 season, but Cooper's Auburn debut was delayed while the NCAA reviewed his eligibility. He was eventually cleared on Jan. 9 after sitting out the first 11 games of the season and joined his teammates that day against rival Alabama, the Tigers' fourth conference game of the year.
BasketballNBA

Beal scores 12 in Team USA's exhibition vs. Australia

Bradley Beal was one of three Team USA players to score in double-figures in the team’s 91-83 exhibition loss to Australia on Monday night at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. Beal finished the night with 12 points on 4-6 (.667) shooting to go along with three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
NBANBA

Coach Carl Evans: Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Nominee

Lakers Family, meet Coach Carl Evans of Skirball Middle School in Los Angeles. After his 14 years of serving the Watts community, the Lakers are proud to celebrate his time and commitment to Los Angeles’ youth and nominate him as the Jr. NBA Coach of the Year. Coach Carl sees...
NBANBA

Wizards Pre-Draft Workouts - 7/15/21

The following six players will participate in a pre-draft workout with the Washington Wizards on Thursday, July 15 at MedStar Wizards Performance Center:. Started in all 15 games he appeared in as a senior...Averaged 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game...Led the team in points, assists, field goals made and free throws made...12 double-digit scoring games, including five games with at least 21 points...Led Towson in scoring nine times...Had a pair of 25+ point performances in the Mohegan Sun Bubbleville with 25 vs. San Francisco (11/26) and 27 vs. Buffalo (11/27)...Scored a season-high 34 points off 12-for-23 shooting at Charleston (2/6)…Became the 28th player in Towson history to score over 1,000 points as a Tiger…All-CAA Second Team guard in 2020-21…Ranked in the top-10 of the CAA in several categories, including fifth in scoring (16.5 ppg), sixth in assists (3.5 apg) and 10th in assist/turnover ratio (1.4)…Named to the All-CAA Second Team and NABC All-District 10 Second Team as a sophomore in 2017-18 after averaging 19.8 points per game.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

SEC Basketball: Updated early power rankings for 2021-22 season

As the 2021-22 SEC basketball season begins to creep closer and closer, things have arguably never been better for the conference on the hardwood. After an arguable down year for SEC Basketball as a whole in 2020-21, the same cannot be said going into the 2021-22 season. In fact, one could argue that of all the conferences in college basketball, the SEC has had the most entertaining and action-packed offseason.
College SportsRealGM

Baylor Bears Analysis

Davion Mitchell was arguably the best player on what ended up being the best team in college basketball, shot well from all over the floor (except the foul line), and improved his assist-to-turnover ratio substantially. Read more ». Tags: Davion Mitchell, Baylor Bears, NCAA, NBA. Share Tweet Discuss Feedback. by...
Charlotte, NCchatsports.com

Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball should have made Team USA’s Olympic Basketball Roster

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 15: LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball up court against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter during their game at Spectrum Center on March 15, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
NBAlakersnation.com

Lakers News: 2021 NBA Draft Will Be Held At Barclays Center In Brooklyn

Although the NBA is in the midst of an exciting NBA Finals series with the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Phoenix Suns, anticipation for the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft is also steadily rising. The draft is just a couple of weeks away, which means teams around the league have their...
NBANBA

NBA 2021 Draft Prospects: G League Ignite

After a historic season, four NBA G League Ignite prospects are prepared to enter the NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm on Thursday, July 29, at 8pm/et on ESPN/ABC. Get to know more about Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Isaiah Todd, and Daishen Nix via NBA.com. Jalen Green, Guard. Jalen...
NBANBA

Seth Curry: 76ers Exit Interviews

The following article is based off the script to an episode of the 76ers Podcast Network's 'Exit Interview' mini-series, which can be heard on the feed for The Scoop. Perhaps no member of the 76ers made a bigger "splash" in the playoffs than Seth Curry. Was Joel Embiid the most...
NBANBA

Viewership for Game 3 of NBA Finals up 51 percent from last year

Viewership for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on ABC was up 51 percent from last year’s Game 3, according to Nielsen. The ABC broadcast averaged 9,020,000 viewers, peaking with 11,100,000 viewers from 9:45-10 p.m. ET. The Milwaukee Bucks victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 propelled ABC to...

