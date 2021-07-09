Pelicans News Around the Web (7-9-2021)

Began the year on the Naismith and NABC national player of the year watch lists...One of the top 15 point guards in the country, according to Andy Katz on NCAA.com...Named to the watch list of the Basketball Hall of Fame's Bob Cousy Award. The Cousy award is presented annually to the top point guard in the nation...Named First Team All-Atlantic 10...It was Crutcher’s fourth A-10 honor in four seasons. He was on the All-Rookie Team in 2017-18, Third Team All-Atlantic 10 in 2018-19 and also on the first team in 2019-20...He joins Obi Toppin as the only UD’s men’s basketball players to be two-time first-team All-Atlantic 10 selections...Crutcher was fourth in scoring (17.6 points per game), sixth in assists (4.8 per game) and second in minutes (38.1 per game) in in the A-10 in 2020-21...He was the only A-10 player in the top 10 in scoring and assists this year...Two-time First Team All-NABC District 4...A four-year starter from Memphis, Tenn. Crutcher earned MVP for the third time. He won it outright in 2018-19, was co-MVP with Obi Toppin last year, and MVP on his own again this year...Crutcher is just the eighth Flyer to earn three MVP awards. Chris Wright (2008-11) was the last one to do it. Wright was preceded by Brian Roberts (2005-08), Ryan Perryman (1996-98), Roosevelt Chapman (1982-84), Jim Paxson (1977-79), Donald Smith (1972-74) and Henry Finkel (1963-66)...Crutcher was also the repeat winner of the Alex Schoen Memorial Free Throw Trophy, which goes to UD's top free throw shooter...He finished his career 16th in career scoring for the Flyers (1,593 points), fourth in three-pointers (242), second in assists (584) and second in total minutes played (4,097)