The expansion includes promoting Robin Clayton to Managing Director and appointing Alicia Arnold as Managing Director. fifty-five, a new breed of data company that helps brands leverage data and technology to improve marketing, advertising and the customer experience, is adding to its leadership ranks as part of its U.S. expansion. The company is promoting Robin Clayton to managing director and appointing Alicia Arnold to managing director. Both Clayton and Arnold will report directly to Hugo Loriot, partner at fifty-five. This expansion comes at a time when updates to consumer privacy laws and third-party tracking are impacting advertising leaders globally.