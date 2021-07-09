Cancel
A guide to stone fruit: How to choose, ripen, store and cook with it

By Aaron Hutcherson
Laredo Morning Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStone fruit is my favorite part of summer ... after the warm weather and extended hours of daylight. So called for the singular pit or stone at the center -- which houses a seed inside -- stone fruit, also known as drupes, are generally in season late May through early October in the United States. Some of the most common drupes include peaches, nectarines, plums, apricots and cherries, but olives, mangoes and pecans also fall under this category. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of varieties of many of these fruits -- not to mention the various hybrids such as plumcots, apriums and pluots -- that come in many shades, sizes and flavors.

