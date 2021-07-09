A guide to stone fruit: How to choose, ripen, store and cook with it

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's common for a lot of kids to get those little cups of fruit cocktail for snacks. For me, I enjoyed canned lychee, a tropical fruit that's—depending on where you're from—commonly pronounced like "lai-chi" or "lee-chee" (how I've always said it). The white, almost transparent fruit with a hard red shell is a staple in Asian cuisine and one I can eat like candy. Recently, it's started showing up more and more on American menus, especially in cocktails and desserts. In fact, I recently enjoyed a delicious lychee martini at my favorite local sushi restaurant. Anyone new to lychee might be wondering how to eat it or what it tastes like. Get ready to learn all that and more in this guide to the wonderful lychee fruit.