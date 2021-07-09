Cancel
Hunterdon County, NJ

'Keep An Eye Out:' Emergency Crews Search For Missing Cows In Hunterdon County

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
Emergency crews are attempting to locate a pair of cows that escaped from their owner Friday morning in Hunterdon County. Photo Credit: Pattenburg Volunteer Fire Company via Facebook

Emergency crews in Hunterdon County are attempting to locate a pair of cows that escaped from their owner Friday morning.

The cows were reported missing in Bethlehem Township just before 9 a.m., the Pattenburg Volunteer Fire Company said.

Despite the department’s best efforts, the cows haven’t yet been found, authorities said.

“Please everyone keep an eye out,” the department said. “They are still missing.”

