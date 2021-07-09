Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Uzo Aduba: In Treatment

wwno.org
 9 days ago

In Treatment and Orange Is the New Black actor Uzo Aduba shares that when she was growing up, she and her sister learned a secret language— their brother, on the other hand, missed the lesson. This, of course, leads to years of inside jokes and secret conversations, much to her brother's annoyance. She talks about how playing a therapist— In Treatment's Dr. Brooke Taylor— has opened her eyes to the other side of therapy. Then, the actor plays a round of Trivia Golf, showing off her knowledge of everything from opera to The Real Housewives.

www.wwno.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Taylor
Person
Uzo Aduba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera#Npr#In Treatment#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesNew Haven Register

Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones to Star in Lynn Nottage's 'Clyde's' on Broadway

The cast will also include Reza Salazar (“Sweat”) and Kara Young (“Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven”), with a fifth key role yet to be cast. “Clyde’s” will be directed by Kate Whoriskey and begin previews on November 3. It officially opens on November 22 at Second Stage’s Broadway home, The Hayes Theater.
Movieswxhc.com

‘Bridgerton”s Adjoa Andoh to produce ‘Island Queen’ film; ‘The Wonder Years, Queens’ get premiere dates; & more

Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh is stepping behind the camera for her next big project. According to Deadline, Andoah is set executive-produce a film adaption of Vanessa Riley’s recent novel Island Queen. The book was optioned by acclaimed film and television director Julie Anne Robinson via her U.K.-based production company, Longboat Pictures. Like the book, Island Queen will be based on the true story of Dorothy “Doll” Kirwan Thomas, a woman who was born enslaved but bought her freedom, and became one of the wealthiest and most powerful landowners in the early 1800s Caribbean. Casting details have yet to be announced.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sharon Stone poses in just a T-shirt in photo that causes a stir

Sharon Stone has shared glimpses into her home before, but none that get our pulses racing with the feeling of nostalgia quite like this. The actress posted a snapshot of her in her home, wearing nothing but a T-shirt and posing with what looks like a tube of liquid lipstick. "Been there, done that; got the T-Shirt" she captioned it.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts wows in stunning beach selfie to mark joyous wedding news

Julia Roberts marked a joyous family occasion by sharing a rare photo with her husband Danny Moder – and her fans were delighted!. The Pretty Women star and her cinematographer beau celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary over the Fourth of July weekend. To commemorate their special day, both Julia and...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Julia Roberts' Husband Celebrates Their Son's 14th Birthday by Unveiling His Rare Video

Danny Moder, who also shares 16-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus with the 'Wonder' actress, takes to his Instagram account to share a video of Henry skateboarding. AceShowbiz - Julia Roberts' husband had a special treat for his fans to mark their son's latest milestone. To celebrate Henry's 14th birthday, Danny Moder took to social media to share a rare video of the teenager skateboarding.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sharon Stone's bedroom selfie gives us a surprise glimpse into her home

Along with being a style icon and internationally renowned beauty, Sharon Stone is nothing if not, in many ways, a relatable woman. The Basic Instinct star shared a bedroom snapshot on her Instagram which gave fans an intimate look into her morning routine at home - and it's definitely not what you'd expect.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes Seventh Child, Zen, With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is on a baby roll ... he just welcomed #7 and the kid's really Zen!. Nick and GF Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen Cannon to the world nearly 2 weeks ago. The baby was born on June 23. His mom posted a pic of the newborn with the caption, "I will love you for eternity."
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
TV ShowsPopculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks Weighs in on Carrie Ann Inaba's Status for Upcoming Season

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba took a leave of absence from CBS' daytime talk show The Talk in April, leaving viewers to wonder if she will be back for the ABC dance competition in the fall. DWTS host Tyra Banks could only say she hopes Inaba will be back for Season 30 on ABC. Inaba has been a judge on the show since it launched, alongside Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.
TV SeriesPopculture

8 Shows Canceled Almost Immediately After Premiering

Most television shows are allowed to live out at least one full season before being canceled, even if executives realize early on that the show has little chance of success. For example, NBC recently canceled Debris after a low-rated first season, but at least its entire first season aired. Then there are other shows that do so horribly that networks pull them from schedules after only one or two episodes air. In one infamous case, a show was even canceled in the middle of its debut. What follows is a list of some of the most extreme and swift cancellations in TV history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy