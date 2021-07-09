Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Hyundai launches high-end Genesis electric vehicle

By Kim Hye-ran, Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qe7Ne_0as7xolI00
Genesis, South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor’s luxury brand, has launched its first electrified model, the G80 EV. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor

SEOUL, July 9 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor has launched the first electric model of its luxury Genesis.

The G80 EV can travel up to 265 miles on a single charge. The all-wheel-drive sedan can produce up to 370 horsepower and sprint to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds, according to Hyundai.

The announcement Wednesday is Hyundai's latest effort to have a presence in the electric vehicle market. The company also makes the Ioniq 5, and its sister firm Kia offers the EV6.

Genesis also plans to introduce the GV60 electric crossover, which is built on a dedicated platform applied to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6.

"With fast-charging 350 KW, it took only 22 minutes to charge the G80 EV from 10 percent to 80 percent," Hyundai said in a statement. "Its buyers can opt to adopt such functions as V2L or a solar roof."

Short for vehicle to load, V2L enables motorists to take advantage of the automobile's electric power to use household appliances. A solar roof is designed to harvest the sun's power to enhance the efficiency of the electric car.

The electric variant of G80 is priced at $72,240 in Korea before government subsidies. A Hyundai official said that it has yet to decide when the model will hit the U.S. market and what its price would be.

"The G80 EV is an independent model, which does not use the tried-and-tested platform for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6," Daelim University automotive professor Kim Pil-soo told UPI News Korea. "Hence, it remains to be seen how the G80 EV will be accepted in the market."

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor may see its employees go on a strike for the first time in three years as a vast majority of its unionists voted for a walkout on Wednesday.

Up to 88.7 percent of unionists cast a ballot, and among them, 83.2 percent voted in favor of a strike. Hyundai's union has requested that the company give 30 percent of its profits to employees as a bonus and extend the retirement age from 60 to 64.

This does not lead to an immediate strike as the unionists have to go through necessary procedures, including consultation with a government committee.

Hyundai employees strike almost every year, but they managed to reach a settlement with the management in 2019 and 2020 without labor disputes.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
144K+
Followers
36K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Motor#Electric Power#Electric Cars#South Korean#Kia#Gv60#G80#Daelim University#Upi News Korea#The G80 Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hyundai
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
EconomyArkansas Online

Gas-powered cars out by 2040 as Honda goes all in on electric

Honda Motor has become the first of Japan's automakers to state publicly that it will phase out sales of gasoline-powered cars completely, setting 2040 as the goal and giving newly minted Chief Executive Officer Toshihiro Mibe a once-in-a-career chance to put his stamp on a firm that can trace its lineage back 84 years.
Cars985theriver.com

Daimler Truck expects gradual ramp-up of electric trucks due to cost

BERLIN (Reuters) – Daimler Truck, the world’s largest truck and bus maker, expects only a moderate market ramp-up of its first electric truck model, eActros, due to its high price, the sales head of Daimler’s brand Mercedes-Benz Trucks said. The cost of an electric truck is three times as much...
CarsThe Day

The age of the electric vehicle is upon us

Last August included an exciting day with the arrival of my first electric car. From an early age I took an interest in cars and in particular their internal-combustion engines. I never expected to see a competing automotive propulsion technology in my lifetime. At the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2009,...
BusinessCarscoops

Nissan Teases New Electric Crossover As It Announces UK-based Battery Plant

One day after Renaut’s eWays ElectroPop event, fellow Alliance member Nissan announced its own plans for the electric future. These include a flagship £1 billion ($1.4 billion) EV Hub to be built in Sunderland, UK alongside Envision AESC’s new battery manufacturing facility. Nissan also confirmed a brand new electric crossover to be built in the UK for global markets, previewing it with a teaser.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Electric Vehicle Haters Won't Like This News

Battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles are no longer a niche segment. The latter hasn't been for a few years and the coronavirus pandemic has increased the development and launch rate of the former. Governments throughout the world have been announcing end dates for sales of internal combustion vehicles and automakers are eager to join the EV bandwagon. But already EVs and PHEVs are making a sales impact, specifically in Europe.
CarsTrendHunter.com

High-End Hybrid Vehicles

The Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid is the latest eco-friendly model from the British brand that is focused on providing drivers with access to a range of premium features inside of an efficient vehicle design. The vehicle is integrated with a 2.9-liter V6 engine along with an electric motor that is...
BusinessCarscoops

Opel Goes All Electric By 2028 And Brings Back The Manta As An EV

As part of Stellantis’ EV Day, Opel announced a three-prong electric vehicle strategy for the coming decade. The company promised that it will go all-electric in Europe by 2028, will take on the Chinese market with EVs, and will bring a reinvented Mata e to market by mid-decade. The plan...
CarsJalopnik

Mercedes Is Fast Tracking Its EV Plans

Daimler is accelerating its electrification strategy, Honda is cracking down on third-party lease returns, and Italy’s most celebrated design house is going to make American electric pickups look pretty. All this and more on today’s Friday edition of The Morning Shift for July 9, 2021. 1st Gear: Carmaker Says EVs...
CarsCleanTechnica

Volkswagen Electric Vehicles Going “Over The Air”

The Tesla Model S came to market nearly a decade ago, in mid 2012. The vehicle was a shock to the system in a number of ways. As people said back then and still do today, it was sort of like a big computer on wheels. Part of that was the huge touchscreen, part was what was going on inside the veins and organs of the car, and some of it was the “simple” but transformative over-the-air software updates (or “firmware updates” if we want to be a little more accurate, but let’s just stick with the normal-human lingo).
CarsAutoExpress

Premium Electric Car of the Year 2021: Hyundai Ioniq 5

With the Ioniq 5, Hyundai has stepped up a level from its already highly-rated Kona Electric. Here, the Korean brand has aimed for the premium territory, and it’s nailed the brief at its first attempt. The new E-GMP underpinnings are designed for pure electric cars from the outset, and the...
CarsAutoExpress

‘The Hyundai Ioniq 5 makes electric cars easier to accept and enjoy’

As the car industry – and, just as importantly, car buyers and owners – continue to go through more change and face more challenges than we could ever have imagined, how we judge our annual Awards has also been overhauled. It’s happened with one thing in mind: what the people who will live with (and hopefully love) our winners want and need from their cars.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Geely's Volvo Cars lifts stake in EV maker Polestar to 49.5%

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Volvo Car Group has bought additional shares in electric car maker Polestar, taking its holdings in the electric vehicle (EV) maker controlled by Volvo’s parent company, the Chinese automaker Geely, to 49.5%. The investment comes after Polestar raised $550 million in its first external funding round...
CarsCAR Magazine

Hyundai planning Ioniq 5 N electric hot hatch

Hyundai's N division, after smashing it first time with the i30N in 2017, is growing rapidly. The i20N is already a winner in our book, and the new Kona N is the performance division's first SUV. But the next step for N is the same as all other brands: electrification....
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Stellantis Plans $35.5 Billion Electric Vehicle Investment

Stellantis said Thursday that it plans to invest more than $35.5 billion through 2025 in electrification as the world’s fourth-largest automaker joins the growing electric vehicle market. Shares of the Netherlands-based company were down 3.1% to $19 at last check. The stock is up about 30% year-to-date. Stellantis, which was...
EconomySFGate

Rodeo Hyundai Set to Pay Great Prices for Used Vehicles in the Surprise Area

Local Hyundai dealership seeks to expand used inventory via sales and trades. The automotive market is heating up and many car shoppers are in search of high-quality used cars, trucks and SUVs at affordable prices. To provide Surprise-area car shoppers with more options and expand its inventory, Rodeo Hyundai is in search of high-quality pre-owned vehicles via sale or trade and the dealership team is prepared to pay great prices.
CarsCNET

Hyundai, Kia recalling 37K vehicles over possible fuel leaks

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a new recall this week affecting 37,327 Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the United States. All of the cars in question use the 2.5-liter turbocharged I4 engine supplied by the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama plant. Included in this recall are the Hyundai Sonata...
Buying CarsLaredo Morning Times

Local Drivers Can Sell or Trade Used Vehicles at San Tan Hyundai

San Tan Hyundai seeks to purchase used cars, trucks and SUVs for great prices. Gilbert, Chandler, Queen Creek and Mesa area drivers who would like to trade in and trade up to a brand-new Hyundai or a high-quality used car, truck or crossover may find the perfect fit at San Tan Hyundai. Individuals with a vehicle to sell or trade will find great prices for their current vehicle at the local Hyundai dealership.

Comments / 0

Community Policy