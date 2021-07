Clay, N.Y. – A woman who crashed her SUV into a retention pond in front of the Wegmans store in Clay on Saturday was arrested for driving while impaired, state police said. Tanya Doyle, 41, of Syracuse, was driving east on State Route 31 just before 8:30 p.m. when she lost control of her 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer, crossed into oncoming traffic, jumped a curb and drove into the pond, according to state police spokesman Tpr. Jack Keller.