BioSpace Movers & Shakers, July 9

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers. Locanabio – John P. Leonard was named chief scientific officer and Edward R. Conner was named chief medical officer of San Diego-based Locanabio. Leonard joins Locanabio after serving as head of hematology and in vivo research and translation at CRISPR Therapeutics where he advanced gene editing programs. Before CRISPR Therapeutics, he held various roles of increasing responsibility at Genzyme (now Sanofi Genzyme), most recently head of metabolic and neuromuscular research in the rare disease unit. Conner joins Locanabio from Audentes Therapeutics (now Astellas Gene Therapies) where he served as CMO and senior vice president. He managed an investigational new drug (IND) filing for Pompe disease and led the clinical development for myotonic dystrophy and Duchenne muscular dystrophy programs. Prior to Audentes, Conner served as CMO and senior vice president at Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Previously, he served as vice president of global clinical development at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Before that, he was senior medical director at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and previously medical director at Genentech.

