Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Tokyo Olympics Fan Ban Impact on Colorado's Adeline Gray and Family

By Michael Roberts
Westword
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdeline Gray on the last day of an Olympic preparatory camp at Notre Dame in advance of her trip to Tokyo. On July 8, officials in Tokyo announced that all spectators will be banned from Summer Olympics events in the city throughout the games, which run from July 23 to August 8, because of rapidly spiking COVID-19 cases. Only around 15 percent of eligible Japanese residents are fully vaccinated against the disease.

www.westword.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adeline Gray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Combat#Japanese#American#Chatfield High School#Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
News Break
Instagram
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Disgraced Colorado Bar Owner Out + New Edgy Bar In

The disgraced former owner of a horror-themed bar in Denver has officially closed the doors and stepped down following a slew of accusations of sexual harassment from female employees. The bar, simply called 'Horror Bar,' was located at 5126 East Colfax Avenue in Denver and unfortunately existed for roughly three...
Colorado StatePosted by
The Virtual Sherpa

Lookout Mountain Golden Colorado Hike Guide

Lookout Mountain is a short out and back located in Golden, Colorado. Most trails are heavily used by mountain bikers, but hiking these trails is common. Lookout Mountain is a perfect hike for those visiting the area, beginner hikers, or families. Lookout Mountain trails are almost all composed of packed dirt but trail conditions are good in most sections. Lookout Mountain is an extremely popular hike because of its proximity to Denver.
Colorado Staterockydailynews.com

NOAA Says Upcoming Winter In Colorado Could See The Return Of La Niña – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A report released Thursday from the Climate Prediction Center and the International Research Institute for Climate and Society said the upcoming winter season could feature a La Niña weather pattern for the United States. The report showed a 66 percent chance that La Niña would emerge sometime between September and November. If it develops forecasters say that it would last until the spring of 2022.
Colorado StatePosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Move into this $7 Million Historic Colorado Ranch

A historic Colorado ranch, formerly known as the Cattle Baron's Castle, is currently on the market for $7 million dollars. Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.
Colorado StateThrillist

This Beer-and-Mountain Town Is Colorado’s Next Big Hit

Already been to Denver and Boulder? Here’s your new fave. Nestled into farm and ranch country about an hour’s drive from Denver (not far from the birthplace of Noosa yogurt!), Fort Collins, Colorado, just happens to be one of America’s finest hubs for craft beer, outdoor adventure, festivals, and farm-to-table fare.
Militarywmleader.com

Armed citizens are not what stopped Japan from invading after Pearl Harbor

The claim: The Japanese didn’t invade the US mainland after Pearl Harbor because they feared armed Americans. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan staged an attack on Pearl Harbor, severely damaging the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Pushing back against U.S. attempts to limit Japan’s aggressive expansion, Japan launched a surprise attack on...
Boulder, COWestword

Boulder Is the Best Place to Live in America, Says U.S. News

The just-released U.S. News & World Report survey of the best places to live in America in 2021-2022 awards the number-one spot to Boulder for the second consecutive year. And while the rankings for Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins have slipped a bit since 2020, all three remain in the top twenty, making Colorado the most desirable state in the union.
Public HealthPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Fans banned at Tokyo Olympics to contain virus

TOKYO — Fans are banned from the Tokyo Olympics following a state of emergency aimed at containing rising coronavirus infections in the capital. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the state of emergency. The International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers followed by banning local fans from the Olympics. Fans from aboard were banned months ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy