Tokyo Olympics Fan Ban Impact on Colorado's Adeline Gray and Family
Adeline Gray on the last day of an Olympic preparatory camp at Notre Dame in advance of her trip to Tokyo. On July 8, officials in Tokyo announced that all spectators will be banned from Summer Olympics events in the city throughout the games, which run from July 23 to August 8, because of rapidly spiking COVID-19 cases. Only around 15 percent of eligible Japanese residents are fully vaccinated against the disease.www.westword.com
Comments / 0